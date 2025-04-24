Southampton vs Fulham Prediction and Betting Tips | April 26th 2025

Southampton and Fulham will trade tackles in a Premier League round 34 clash on Saturday (April 26th). The game will be played at St. Mary's Stadium.

Ad

The hosts are coming into the clash on the back of a 1-1 draw away to West Ham. They went behind to Jarrod Bowen's strike two minutes into the second half, but Chelsea loanee Lesley Ugochukwu equalized three minutes into the second half.

Fulham, meanwhile, fell to a 2-1 defeat at home to Chelsea. Alex Iwobi put them ahead in the 20th minute but Tyrique George equalized with seven minutes left in regulation time, while Pedro Neto scored the match-winner in the fourth minute of injury time.

Ad

Trending

The loss left them in ninth spot in the standings, having garnered 48 points from 33 games. Southampton are bottom of the standings on 11 points.

Southampton vs Fulham Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 80 occasions in the past. Southampton were victorious 30 times, Fulham have 24 wins to their name, while 26 games ended in draws.

Their most recent clash came in December 2024 when they shared the spoils in a goalless stalemate in the reverse fixture.

Five of the last seven head-to-head games have produced less than three goals and also saw at least one side fail to find the back of the net.

Five of Southampton's last six league games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Fulham have won just one of their last 22 visits to this stadium, losing 15. Coincidentally, that win came on their most recent visit to St. Mary's in May 2023.

Ad

Southampton vs Fulham Prediction

Southampton suffered the ignominy of being relegated earlier than any other team in Premier League history. The Saints are level on 11 points with Derby County and have five games to garner one point to avoid having the joint-worst points tally in PL history.

Fulham, for their part, have European qualification aspirations. However, that took a serious hit following consecutive losses, which made it three losses from their last four. The Cottagers are one of just two sides who failed to score against Southampton this season following their goalless draw in the reverse clash.

Ad

We are backing the visitors to claim a narrow victory and goals at both ends.

Prediction: Southampton 1-2 Fulham

Southampton vs Fulham Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Fulham to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More