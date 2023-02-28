Southampton vs Grimsby Town Prediction and Betting Tips | March 1, 2023

Southampton host Grimsby Town at the St. Mary's Stadium on Wednesday (March 1) for a place in the FA Cup quarterfinals.

Having lost three Premier League away games on the bounce, the Saints will look to pick up a morale-boosting Cup win in midweek.

Southampton FC @SouthamptonFC A big week at St Mary's A big week at St Mary's ✊

Southampton’s hopes of beating the drop suffered another setback, as they fell to a 1-0 loss against fellow strugglers Leeds United on Saturday.

While the Saints have endured a horror campaign in the Premier League, they beat Crystal Palace and Blackpool 2-1 in the first two rounds to reach the FA Cup fifth round.

Southampton, who have lost three of their last four home games, are rock-bottom in the Premier League, four points off safety.

Meanwhile, Grimsby were involved in a share of the spoils for the second straight game, as they played out a 2-2 draw with Leyton Orient last weekend. They're winless in four of their last five games, with a 2-1 victory over Northampton Town on February 18 being the exception.

Grimsby will now turn their focus to the FA Cup, where they saw off Plymouth Argyle, Cambridge United and Burton Albion before beating Luton Town in a fourth-round replay.

Southampton vs Grimsby Town Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With 11 wins from their last 29 meetings, Southampton boast a slight upper hand in the fixture.

Grimsby have picked up two fewer wins in that period, while nine games have ended all square.

The Saints are unbeaten in their last six games against Grimsby, winning and drawing thrice apiece since a 4-1 defeat in December 1962.

Southampton have lost all but one of their last five games across competitions, with a 2-1 FA Cup victory over Blackpool in January being the exception.

Grimsby have won just once in their last five games, losing and drawing twice apiece.

Southampton vs Grimsby Town Prediction

While Southampton have endured an underwhelming Premier League campaign, they will back themselves against lower-tier Grimsby. The Saints have the firepower needed to get over the line and should come away with the win.

Prediction: Southampton 3-1 Grimsby Town

Southampton vs Grimsby Town Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Southampton

Tip 2: First to score - Southampton (Grimsby have conceded first in four of their last six games.)

Tip 3: Less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been fewer than 11 corners in eight of Southampton’s last ten games.)

Poll : 0 votes