Southampton vs Huddersfield Town Prediction and Betting Tips | February 10th 2024

Southampton will host Huddersfield Town at the St. Mary's Stadium on Saturday in another round of the 2023-24 EFL Championship campaign.

The home side are enjoying a brilliant run of form at the moment and have their sights set on an immediate return to the Premier League. They beat Rotherham United 2-0 in their last league outing, with Jan Bednarek and Adam Armstrong getting on the scoresheet in the first half before beating Watford 3-0 in their FA Cup replay on Tuesday.

Southampton sit second in the league table with 61 points from 29 matches and will be looking to continue their outstanding run of form this weekend.

Huddersfield Town, meanwhile, have struggled for results of late, prompting the dismissal of head coach Darren Moore mere months after his appointment. Jon Worthington has been appointed as interim manager, leading the Terriers to a 4-0 thrashing of Sheffield Wednesday in his first game in charge.

The visitors sit 21st in the league table with 31 points picked up so far. They are just three points above Queens Park Rangers in the first relegation spot and will be looking to widen that gap come Saturday.

Southampton vs Huddersfield Town Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 30 meetings between Southampton and Huddersfield. The hosts have won 13 of those games while the visitors have won two fewer. There have been six draws between the two teams.

The hosts are undefeated in their last seven games in this fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last five games in this fixture.

The Saints are the second-highest-scoring side in the English second-tier this season with a goal tally of 55.

Only two of Huddersfield's six league wins this season have come on the road.

Southampton vs Huddersfield Town Prediction

Southampton are on a run of back-to-back victories and are undefeated in their last 24 games across all competitions, a run stretching back to last September. They have won their last 10 games at the St. Mary's and will be looking forward to Saturday's outing.

Huddersfield's latest result ended a six-game winless streak and they will be looking to build on that here. They have, however, failed to perform on the road this season and could lose this one.

Prediction: Southampton 3-1 Huddersfield Town

Southampton vs Huddersfield Town Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Southampton to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the hosts' last six matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of their last five matchups)