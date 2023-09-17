Southampton vs Ipswich Town Prediction and Betting Tips | September 19th 2023

Southampton will entertain Ipswich Town at the St. Mary's Stadium in the EFL Championship on Tuesday.

The hosts had an unbeaten start to their league campaign but have suffered defeats in their last two outings. In their previous outing, they fell to a 4-1 loss to Leicester City at home on Saturday. Samuel Edozie scored a consolation goal with Che Adams picking up the assist.

The visitors have recorded two wins in a row and resumed their league campaign following the international break with a 1-0 away win over Sheffield Wednesday. Conor Chaplin scored the match's only goal in the 45th minute as they climbed to third place in the league table.

Southampton vs Ipswich Town Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the 69th time in all competitions. They have been closely matched in these meetings with the visitors having a 25-23 lead in wins and 20 games ending in draws.

They last met in the FA Cup in 2015, with Southampton recording a 1-0 away win in the third-round rematch after the reverse fixture ended in a 1-1 draw. The last three meetings between them have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last eight meetings against the visitors, recording four wins in that period.

The hosts have the worst defensive record in the competition, conceding 16 goals in six games. They also have the joint-fourth-best attacking record, scoring 11 goals in that period.

The visitors have the joint-third-best attacking in the league, scoring 12 goals in six games.

Ipswich have kept clean sheets in two of their three away games in the Championship this season.

Southampton vs Ipswich Town Prediction

The Saints have been a bit inconsistent in the early phase of the season, with three wins and three defeats in their seven games across all competitions. They have suffered defeats in their last two league outings, conceding 11 goals while scoring just once, so they might struggle here.

Russell Martin will be without the services of Jack Stephens, who is a long-term absentee while Jan Bednarek faces a late fitness test after missing the match against Leicester. Kamaldeen Sulemana was red-carded in the defeat against the Foxes and will be suspended for this match.

The visitors have a 100% record in their away games this season. They suffered a blow as Leif Davis picked up an injury in the defeat against Sheffield on Saturday and the defender will undergo a late assessment before the trip to the south coast.

While the visitors are winless in their last eight meetings against the hosts, they have scored at least one goal in six games in that period. Considering the hosts' recent form, we back the visitors to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Southampton 1-2 Ipswich Town

Southampton vs Ipswich Town Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Ipswich Town to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Conor Chaplin to score or assist any time - Yes