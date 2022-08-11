Southampton vs Leeds United Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th August 2022

The Premier League returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Leeds United lock horns with Southampton in an intriguing clash at St. Mary's Stadium on Saturday.

Southampton vs Leeds United Preview

Leeds United are currently in seventh place in the Premier League standings and have managed to step up to the plate this season. The away side edged Wolverhampton Wanderers to a 2-1 victory last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Southampton, on the other hand, are rooted to the bottom of the league table at the moment and have made a poor start to their Premier League campaign. The Saints suffered a 4-1 defeat at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Southampton vs Leeds United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Leeds United have an impressive historical record against Southampton and have won 47 out of the 96 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to the Saints' 28 victories.

Southampton have won four of their last five matches against Leeds United across the Premier League, the Championship, and League One.

After winning only two of their first 14 away games last season, Leeds United secured three victories in their last five away matches of the 2021-22 campaign.

Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford has scored in each of his last three matches against Southampton and has been prolific against the Saints in the past.

James Ward-Prowse has ended up on the winning side in only one of the last 12 Premier League matches in which he has found the back of the net for Southampton.

Leeds United winger Jack Harrison created seven chances against Wolverhampton Wanderers last week - his personal best across the MLS, the Championship, and the Premier League.

Southampton vs Leeds United Prediction

Leeds United have shown flashes of improvement under Jesse Marsch and will need to build momentum ahead of an important series of matches. The Yorkshire outfit was impressive against Wolves last week and cannot afford to slip up in this match.

Leeds United @LUFC 🎙 "There’s a lot of hard work that goes on, my little lad is here this week and he’s really enjoyed it" 🎙 "There’s a lot of hard work that goes on, my little lad is here this week and he’s really enjoyed it" https://t.co/rJId9M8msy

Southampton were defensively poor against Tottenham Hotspur and have several issues to address at the moment. Leeds United are in better form at the moment and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Southampton 1-2 Leeds United

Southampton vs Leeds United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Leeds United

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Leeds United to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Patrick Bamford to score - Yes

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi