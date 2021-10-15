Southampton vs Leeds United Prediction and Betting Tips - 16th October 2021

The English Premier League returns this weekend with the conclusion of the international break. Southampton are set to host Leeds United at St Mary's Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Southampton have endured a very poor start to the Premier League season as they have had no wins in their seven games so far.

After losing 3-1 to Everton on the opening day, Southampton went on a four-game streak of draws before losing their last two games.

Southampton sit 17th in the Premier League table with four points from seven games and are just a point above the relegation places. The Saints will be looking to pick up their first win of the campaign when they face Leeds United on Saturday.

Leeds United have not fared much better than their hosts as they have won just one Premier League game so far. A 1-0 home win over newly-promoted Watford last time out saw Marcelo Bielsa's side pick up their first three points of the season.

Leeds United are in 16th place, a position above their hosts in the league table. They have picked up just six points in seven games and will be hoping to kickstart their Premier League campaign with back-to-back wins.

Southampton vs Leeds United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In the last 10 meetings between Southampton and Leeds United, there have been five wins apiece for both sides.

There have been just two draws in the last 25 meetings between Southampton and Leeds United.

Leeds United have not conceded any goals in their last three games against the Saints.

Southampton are winless at home this campaign. They have scored just once on home turf this season.

Leeds United have scored at least one goal in all but one of their Premier League outings so far this campaign.

Southampton vs Leeds United Prediction

Southampton have begun this campaign in a near abysmal manner. The Saints are one of four teams in the Premier League without a win in their seven games so far. They have managed just one goal in their last four league games and it came from the penalty spot.

Leeds United have won just once themselves and are just three points above the drop zone. They are winless on the road this campaign and will be looking to change that at the weekend.

Saturday's game features two sides in less than ideal form. However, Leeds United will think they are in a better place as they have got their first win out of the way and can now look to build on it. Southampton are not only winless but are also having a hard time in front of goal. The hosts' struggles should continue on Saturday.

Prediction: Southampton 0-2 Leeds United

Southampton vs Leeds United Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Leeds United

Tip 2 - Both teams to score - NO (Both sides have scored in just one of the last seven meetings between the two teams)

Also Read

Tip 3 - Leeds United to score in the second half - YES

Tip 4 - Patrick Bamford to score - YES (Patrick Bamford has scored against the Saints in their last two games)

Edited by Peter P