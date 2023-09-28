Southampton vs Leeds United Prediction and Betting Tips | September 30, 2023

Southampton and Leeds United meet in the Championship at the St. Mary's Stadium on Saturday (September 30).

The hosts suffered a 2-1 loss against Middlesbrough at the Riverside. Russell Martin’s men have lost their last four games, conceding 12 goals and scoring just two since a 2-1 win over Queens Park Rangers in August.

With 10 points from eight games, Southampton are 15th in the points table, level on points with Blackburn, West Bromwich Albion and Plymouth Argyle.

Leeds, meanwhile, continue to strengthen their position in the top half of the standings after cruising to a 3-0 win over Watford last time out. Daniel Farke’s side are unbeaten in four games without conceding, winning twice, since their EFL Cup defeat on penalties to Salford City in August.

With 13 points from eight games, Leeds are sixth in the league table but could move into fourth with all three points.

Southampton vs Leeds United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With 48 wins from their last 98 meetings, Leeds boast a superior record in the fixture.

Southampton have picked up 28 wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared 22 times.

The Saints have won one of their 11 competitive home matches, losing seven, since March.

Leeds are unbeaten in six Championship games, winning thrice since a 1-0 loss against Birmingham City in August.

Southampton vs Leeds United Prediction

After a solid start to the season, Southampton have run out of steam in recent weeks. Leeds, meanwhile, head into the weekend as the more in-form side and should come away with a narrow win.

Prediction: Southampton 0-1 Leeds

Southampton vs Leeds United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Leeds

Tip 2: More than 2.5 goals - No (There have been three fewer than three goals scored in four of their last five meetings.)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in eight of their last 10 clashes.)