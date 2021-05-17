Southampton vs Leeds United prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Both Southampton and Leeds United will be aiming to make it three wins on the bounce when they go head-to-head at the St Mary's Stadium on Tuesday.

Having claimed a comfortable 3-0 win back in February’s reverse fixture, the visitors will look to grab their first league double over the hosts since 2001.

Southampton made it back-to-back wins in the Premier League last Saturday when they secured a 3-1 victory over relegated Fulham.

Che Adams, Nathan Tella and former Arsenal star Theo Walcott were all on target as the Saints picked up their 12th win of the season.

Ralph Hasenhüttl's side's resurgent form has now seen them strengthen their grip on 14th place in the league table. They have moved four points clear of 15th-placed Burnley.

Similarly, Leeds United grabbed their second win on the trot when they thrashed Burnley 4-0 on Saturday.

In a one-sided affair at Turf Moor, Rodrigo grabbed a second-half brace to cap off a colossal performance off the bench.

The Whites have now gone unbeaten in eight of their last nine outings. Their only defeat in that time came against Brighton and Hove Albion when they lost 2-0.

Marcelo Bielsa’s men have now climbed into the top half of the table following Aston Villa’s 3-2 loss to Crystal Palace.

Southampton vs Leeds United Head-To-Head

Southampton and Leeds United have met on 93 different occasions across all competitions. The visitors have been the better side, claiming 46 wins, while the visitors have picked up 27. The other 20 games have ended all square.

Southampton Form Guide: L-D-L-W-W

Leeds United Form Guide: D-D-L-W-W

Southampton vs Leeds United Team News

Southampton

The hosts will be without the services of Ryan Bertrand (calf), Oriol Romeu (ankle) and William Smallbone (ACL), who are all sidelined with injuries.

Central defender Jan Bednarek is a doubt for this tie as he battles an ankle problem sustained last time out.

Injured: Ryan Bertrand, Oriol Romeu, William Smallbone

Doubtful: Jan Bednarek

Suspended: None

🅰️ = 7



No other #PL player has provided more set-piece assists this season than @Prowsey16 🎯 pic.twitter.com/SwQJvhpGh1 — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) May 16, 2021

Leeds United

Leeds United also have a few injury woes in their camp. Robin Koch (hip), Pablo Hernandez (knock), Helder Costa (back) and Adam Forshaw (hip) are all ruled out through injuries.

Injured: Robin Koch, Pablo Hernandez, Helder Costa, Adam Forshaw

Suspended: None

Southampton vs Leeds United Predicted XI

Southampton Predicted XI (4-4-2): Alex McCarthy; Jack Stephens, Jannik Vestergaard, Mohammed Salisu, Kyle Walker-Peters; Moussa Djenepo, James Ward-Prowse, Theo Walcott, Stuart Armstrong; Danny Ings, Che Adams

Leeds United Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Illan Meslier; Ezgjan Alioski, Pascal Struijk, Diego Llorente, Luke Ayling; Kalvin Philips; Jack Harrison, Tyler Roberts, Mateusz Klich, Stuart Dallas; Patrick Bamford

Southampton vs Leeds United Prediction

Both Southampton and Leeds United head into this tie in similar form and will be aiming to maintain their impressive run of results.

However, we predict Leeds United will outscore the hosts given their attacking style of football.

Prediction: Southampton 1-3 Leeds United