Southampton vs Leicester City Prediction and Betting Tips - 1st December 2021

The Premier League is back with another set of important fixtures this week as Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City take on Southampton at the St. Mary's Stadium on Wednesday.

Southampton vs Leicester City Preview

Southampton are in 15th place in the Premier League standings and are yet to hit their stride this season. The Saints suffered a 4-0 defeat against Liverpool over the weekend and will need to end their winless run in the coming weeks.

Leicester City have also endured a difficult campaign so far and are in 10th place in the league table at the moment. The Foxes defeated Watford by a 4-2 margin in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Southampton vs Leicester City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Southampton have a marginal advantage over Leicester City and have won 34 out of 94 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Leicester City's 31 victories.

Leicester City have won three of their last four Premier League games at St. Mary's Stadium, scoring an impressive 16 goals in the process.

Southampton have lost six of their seven midweek games so far in 2021 and have conceded 25 goals in these matches.

Southampton have been reduced to ten men in each of their last three home games against Leicester City in the Premier League.

Southampton's home games in the Premier League have witnessed fewer goals being scored than any other venue this season, with the Saints scoring five and conceding four.

Leicester City have scored and conceded in each of their last 13 away games in the Premier League and could equal a record set by Blackburn in 2012 this week.

Southampton vs Leicester City Prediction

Leicester City have been plagued by bouts of inconsistency this season and will need to work on their defence to move up the table. The Foxes have managed only four points from their last four Premier League games and will need to step up this week.

Southampton have suffered consecutive Premier League defeats over the past week and will need to avoid a relegation battle this season. Leicester City are the better team on paper and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Southampton 1-2 Leicester City

Southampton vs Leicester City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Leicester City

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Jamie Vardy to score anytime: YES

Tip 4 - Leicester City to score first: YES

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi