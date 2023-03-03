Southampton vs Leicester City Prediction and Betting Tips | March 4th 2023 

Southampton will host Leicester City at the St Mary's Stadium on Saturday in another round of the Premier League campaign.

The home side have had a near-abysmal campaign with new manager Ruben Selles now tasked with securing safety for the Saints. They were beaten 1-0 by Leeds United in their last league game before suffering a shock 2-1 home defeat to League Two outfit Grimsby Town in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Wednesday.

Southampton sit rock-bottom in the league table with just 18 points from 24 games. They will aim to shake off their latest results and get their campaign back on track this weekend.

Leicester have also had their struggles this season and are now closer to the drop zone than they are to the top-half of the table. They suffered a 1-0 defeat to league leaders Arsenal in their game last weekend before being dumped out of the FA Cup after losing 2-1 to Blackburn Rovers last time out.

The visitors sit 14th in the league with 24 points picked up so far and will be hopeful of adding to that tally this Saturday.

Southampton vs Leicester City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 97 meetings between Southampton and Leicester. The hosts have won 35 of those games while the visitors have won 32 times. There have been 30 draws between the two teams.

The home team picked up a 2-1 win in the last meeting between the two teams, ending a five-game winless run in this fixture.

The Saints are without a clean sheet in their last nine games in this fixture.

Leicester are one of two teams in the Premier League this season yet to draw a game away from home.

The Foxes have scored 36 league goals this season, the highest of any team in the bottom half of the table.

Southampton have picked up just six points on home turf this season, the fewest in the English top flight so far.

Southampton vs Leicester City Prediction

Southampton are on a run of back-to-back defeats and have now lost five of their last six games across all competitions. They have lost their last five home league games and could struggle here.

Leicester have lost their last three games on the bounce. They have struggled on the road of late but should have enough quality to win this weekend.

Prediction: Southampton 1-2 Leicester City

Southampton vs Leicester City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Leicester

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the hosts' last seven matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of their last five matchups)

