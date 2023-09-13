Southampton vs Leicester City Prediction and Betting Tips | September 15, 2023

Southampton and Leicester City return to action in the EFL Championship when they square off at the St. Mary's Stadium on Friday (September 15).

Both sides are heavily tipped to make an immediate return to the Premier League, having got relegated relegated from the top flight last season.

Southampton were sent crashing back to earth in their last outing before the international break, as they were hammered 5-0 by Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

Before that, Russell Martin’s men were on a three-game unbeaten run, including back-to-back wins over Plymouth Argyle and Queens Park Rangers. With 10 points from their first five Championship games, the Saints are seventh in the standings, level on points with Norwich City and Hull City.

Elsewhere, Leicester's 100% record in the 2023-24 Championship campaign came to an end last time out when they were beaten 1-0 by Hull City.

That followed a 2-0 win over Tranmere Rovers in the second round of the EFL Cup on August 29, courtesy of second-half strikes from Wilfried Ndidi and Jamie Vardy.

Enzo Maresca’s side have picked up 12 points from the first 15 to sit third in the league table, one point off leaders Preston North End.

Southampton vs Leicester City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With 36 wins from the last 98 meetings, Southampton boasts a superior record in the fixture.

Leicester have picked up 32 wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared 30 times.

The Foxes are unbeaten in five of their last six visits to the St. Mary's, winning twice since December 2017.

Southampton have managed just one win in their last nine competitive home games since March, losing five.

Maresca’s men have won their four away games across competitions, scoring seven goals and keeping three clean sheets.

Southampton vs Leicester City Prediction

Southampton and Leicester are two of the strongest sides in the Championship, so expect a thrilling contest. Nevertheless, the two sides could cancel out each other out and settle for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Southampton 2-2 Leicester

Southampton vs Leicester City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in Southampton’s last six games.)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in four of their last five meetings.)