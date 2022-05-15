Southampton vs Liverpool Prediction and Betting Tips - 17th May 2022

The Premier League returns to the fold with another round of crucial fixtures this week as Southampton lock horns with Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side at St. Mary's Stadium on Tuesday.

Southampton vs Liverpool Preview

Southampton are currently in 15th place in the Premier League standings and have largely failed to meet expectations so far this season. The Saints suffered a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Brentford last week and will need to step up to the plate in this fixture.

Liverpool, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have been exceptional since the turn of the year. The Merseyside giants pipped Chelsea to an FA Cup triumph over the weekend and will be confident ahead of this match.

Southampton vs Liverpool Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Liverpool have an impressive record against Southampton and have won 59 of the 115 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Southampton's 31 victories.

Southampton won this exact fixture by a 1-0 margin last season and could secure consecutive home victories against Liverpool for the first time in nine years.

Liverpool have won eight of their last nine Premier League games against Southampton and have scored at least two goals in each of their victories during this period.

Southampton's eight Premier League victories against Liverpool at the St. Mary's Stadium have come under eight different managers.

Southampton have suffered defeat in their last home game in three of their last five Premier League campaigns and lost by a 2-0 margin to Leeds United in this fixture last year.

Liverpool have an excellent midweek record at the moment and have won seven of their eight such matches in the Premier League so far this season.

Southampton vs Liverpool Prediction

Liverpool have thrived under Jurgen Klopp and could potentially win a treble this season. The likes of Luis Diaz and Sadio Mane have excelled this season and will want to make their mark this week.

Southampton have been plagued by inconsistency over the course of their season and have a point to prove in this fixture. Liverpool are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Southampton 1-3 Liverpool

$1,000 Risk-Free Bet at BetMGM SB

Southampton vs Liverpool Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Liverpool

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Liverpool to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Sadio Mane to score - Yes

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi