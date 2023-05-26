Southampton vs Liverpool Prediction and Betting Tips | 28th May 2023

Southampton and Liverpool have only pride to fight for as the two sides collide at St. Mary's this Sunday in the final matchday of the 2022-23 Premier League season.

Southampton are the only team to have been relegated heading into the final day of what has been yet another riveting Premier League campaign. The Saints have had a thoroughly forgettable season replete with multiple managerial changes and miserable form.

They have won just six games all season and have lost 25 matches. They've only managed to score 32 goals, second only to Wolverhampton Wanderers. Current manager Ruben Selles will leave his post in the summer and a gloomy summer awaits the Saints.

Meanwhile, their Sunday opponents Liverpool had their slim hopes of qualifying for the UEFA Champions League quashed as Manchester United thrashed Chelsea 4-1 at Old Trafford on Thursday night. The Reds cannot overtake Newcastle United or the Red Devils and are confirmed to finish fifth in the table this term.

Despite it being an extensively underwhelming campaign, Jurgen Klopp and co. won't be feeling as desolate heading into the summer as their Sunday opponents. Liverpool seem to have turned a corner at the business end of the season and are currently on a 10-game unbeaten streak.

They have been playing some good football of late and will look to sign off on the 2022-23 season on a high on Sunday.

Southampton vs Liverpool Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Liverpool have won 10 of their last 11 Premier League games against Southampton.

Southampton haven't scored more than once in any of their last 13 Premier League matches against Liverpool.

Southampton have lost the final league game in each of the last two seasons.

Liverpool have mustered wins in their final league game in each of the last six seasons.

The team at the bottom of the table (Southampton this season) have managed to win their final Premier League game in just one of the last 20 seasons.

Southampton vs Liverpool Prediction

With nothing of note to play for, this one is a dead rubber. Southampton have been awful this season. Liverpool are starting to look like themselves and it's rather unfortunate that they hit their stride only in the final stretch of the campaign.

It's difficult to see Southampton posing any threat to Liverpool on Sunday.

Prediction: Southampton 0-2 Liverpool

Southampton vs Liverpool Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Liverpool

Tip 2: Game to have under 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Liverpool to keep a clean sheet - Yes

Poll : 0 votes