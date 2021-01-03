Southampton vs Liverpool prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

After two poor results on the bounce, Liverpool aim to begin 2021 on the right note when they travel to the south coast for a Premier League clash against Southampton.

The Reds have dropped four points in their last two games against Newcastle United and West Bromwich Albion.

Liverpool created enough chances to win the game against Newcastle, but were denied by a superb performance in goal from Karl Darlow.

The Reds are no longer alone at the summit of the Premier League table. Manchester United are on the same number of points as Liverpool, with Klopp's side holding on to the league leadership only on goal difference.

Southampton have not won in four league games. They have drawn their last two matches, playing out goalless draws against Fulham and West Ham United.

Southampton vs Liverpool Head-to-Head

Southampton have lost 57 of the previous 112 games that they have played against Liverpool, winning 30 times against the Reds.

The last time Southampton managed to avoid defeat against Liverpool was in a Premier League clash at Anfield in the 2016-17 season. That match ended 0-0.

Southampton form guide: D-D-L-D-W

Liverpool form guide: D-D-W-W-D

Southampton Team News

Southampton

Centre-back Jannik Vestergaard and winger Nathan Redmond will miss this game for the Saints, but Danny Ings is likely to start against his former team.

Injured: Jannik Vestergaard, Nathan Redmond

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Liverpool

Both Naby Keita and Joel Matip are ruled out for this game due to injury, and may even miss next week's FA Cup third round tie against Aston Villa.

Thiago Alcantara could be in line for a start after a fine cameo against Newcastle at St. James' Park on Wednesday night.

Injured: Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk, Diogo Jota, Kostas Tsimikas, Naby Keita, Joel Matip

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Southampton vs Liverpool Predicted XI

Southampton Predicted XI (4-4-2): Alex McCarthy; Kyle Walker-Peters, Jan Bednarek, Jack Stephens, Ryan Bertrand; Theo Walcott, James Ward-Prowse, Oriol Romeu, Stuart Armstrong; Che Adams, Danny Ings

Liverpool Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alisson Becker; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Nat Phillips, Fabinho, Andy Robertson; Jordan Henderson, Gini Wijnaldum, Thiago Alcantara; Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane

Southampton vs Liverpool Prediction

Southampton have gone off the boil recently, and Liverpool will be desperate to come back with a bang after a couple of disappointing results.

The addition of Thiago to their midfield gives Liverpool some much-needed verve. We expect the Reds to earn three points from this fixture.

Prediction: Southampton 1-2 Liverpool