Southampton vs Manchester United: Match Preview and Predicted Lineups

Mohul Bhowmick FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 441 // 01 Dec 2018, 09:59 IST

Stoke City v Manchester United - Premier League

Southampton take on giants Manchester United at St. Mary's Stadium on Saturday in the Premier League. Mark Hughes' men are battling relegation at the nineteenth place in the table with just eight points and will be looking to make the most out of this home game against Jose Mourinho's struggling side.

United come into this game on the back of a goalless draw to Crystal Palace at Old Trafford and a 1-0 win over Young Boys in the Champions League midweek. Southampton, on the other hand, come into this game on the back of two consecutive losses- one in the Premier League and one in the League Cup.

Saints do not look confident

Southampton

Southampton will miss the services of Danny Ings, who is out with a hamstring injury while Ryan Bertrand is also doubtful. The loss of Danny Ings will be a big blow to the Saints, as the Liverpool loanee has scored 4 goals and provided one assist this season. He is their target man and Charlie Austin will have to take his place.

Nathan Armstrong and Manolo Gabbiadini have been in good form and will be looking to continue that on Saturday. Mark Hughes' job is on the line, and the Saints will be hoping to deliver in front of their home fans.

Predicted line up:

McCarthy - Targett, Hoedt, Yoshida, Soares - Lemina, Hobjberg - Redmond, Armstrong. Gabbiadini - Austin.

United will be looking for a turnaround

Manchester United

It is no secret that Manchester United are not playing the best football of their life and Jose Mourinho will be hoping that his team's fortunes turn around after their trip to the south coast of England. They will be missing the services of Alexis Sanchez, which is a big blow, but the Red Devils have enough firepower in their lineup to make do without the Chilean.

Romelu Lukaku will be looking to get on the scoring charts again and Anthony Martial will be hoping to add a few more goals to his tally. Midfielder Marouane Fellaini was brilliant in the Champions League game midweek and he is bound to start in Southampton.

Predicted line up:

De Gea - Shaw, Smalling, Jones, Dalot - Matic, Fellaini, Pogba- Martial, Lukaku, Mata.