Southampton vs Manchester United Prediction and Betting Tips | 27th August 2022

The Premier League is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Southampton lock horns with Erik ten Hag's resurgent Manchester United outfit at St. Mary's Stadium on Saturday.

Southampton vs Manchester United Preview

Southampton are currently in 11th place in the Premier League standings and have been fairly inconsistent so far this season. The Saints edged Leicester City to a 2-1 victory in their previous league game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Manchester United, on the other hand, are in 14th place in the league table at the moment and have largely failed to meet expectations so far. The Red Devils stunned Liverpool with a 2-1 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this match.

Southampton vs Manchester United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester United have an impressive record against Southampton and have won 67 out of the 131 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Southampton's 28 victories.

Southampton are winless in their last 12 matches against Manchester United in the Premier League, with their previous victory coming at Old Trafford in 2016.

Manchester United have suffered defeat in only one of their 14 Premier League matches at St. Mary's Stadium, with their previous defeat at the venue coming in 2003.

Manchester United have scored 98 goals against Southampton in the Premier League - the Saints could become the fifth opponent to have conceded 100 goals against the Red Devils.

Southampton have lost five of their last seven home games in the Premier League, with the only victory during this period coming against Arsenal last season.

Manchester United have suffered defeat in their last seven Premier League games away from home - their longest run of defeats on the road since 1936.

Southampton vs Manchester United Prediction

Manchester United found their feet against Liverpool last week and will take plenty of heart from their performance. The likes of Tyrell Malacia and Lisandro Martinez were exceptional against Jurgen Klopp's side and should keep their place in the team.

Southampton have not been at their best this season and will likely struggle in the Premier League. Manchester United are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Southampton 1-3 Manchester United

Southampton vs Manchester United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester United

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Manchester United to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Marcus Rashford to score - Yes

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi