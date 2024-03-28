Southampton vs Middlesbrough Prediction and Betting Tips | March 29th 2024

Southampton will entertain Middlesbrough at St. Mary's Stadium in the EFL Championship on Friday.

After suffering three consecutive losses across all competitions last month, the hosts enjoyed a winning start to March, scoring four goals apiece in two Championship games.

They met Sunderland at home in their previous league outing. Stuart Armstrong and Adam Armstrong scored in the first half, while Joe Rothwell's three-minute brace helped them register a 4-2 win after Sunderland had equalized in the second half.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last four league outings and were held to a goalless draw by Blackburn Rovers last time around. The draw helped them move to 10th place in the league standings. They have kept three consecutive clean sheets and will look to build on that form.

Southampton vs Middlesbrough Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have crossed paths 58 times in all competitions since 1906. The hosts have the upper hand in these meetings, leading 25-18 in wins and 15 games ending in draws.

They have met three times in the Championship thus far, with all games producing conclusive results, in which the visitors have a 2-1 lead.

Seven of the last eight meetings between the two teams have produced over 2.5 goals, with two clean sheets for the hosts and none for the visitors.

They met for the first time after six years in the Championship earlier this season, with Middlesbrough recording a 2-1 home win.

Southampton have seen conclusive results in their last 12 league games at home, recording 10 wins and suffering two losses.

The visitors have also seen conclusive results in their last 11 away games in the league, with six wins and five losses.

The hosts have the third-best attacking record in the Championship, scoring 73 goals in 36 games, and have conceded five goals fewer than the visitors (47).

Southampton vs Middlesbrough

The Saints registered two wins in a row before the international break, scoring four goals apiece, but conceded five goals in those games as well. They are unbeaten in their last three home meetings against the visitors, keeping two clean sheets, and will look to build on that form.

Kyle Walker-Peters and Ryan Fraser were nursing injuries ahead of the international break. They were pictured back in training and are expected to start, at least from the bench. David Brooks is a doubt as he is currently nursing an illness.

Boro have seen an upturn in form recently, with three wins and as many clean sheets in their last four league outings. They have won four of their six away games in the Championship in 2024.

Marcus Forss was injured ahead of the international break and is not yet an option for the match, while Riley McGree was injured on international duty with Australia and won't travel to Hampshire. Michael Carrick will also be without the services of Rav van den Berg.

While both teams have been in good touch recently, considering the lengthy absentee list for the visitors, Southampton are expected to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Southampton 2-1 Middlesbrough

Southampton vs Middlesbrough Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Southampton to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Adam Armstrong to score or assist anytime - Yes