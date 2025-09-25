Southampton vs Middlesbrough Prediction and Betting Tips | September 27th 2025

Southampton welcome Middlesbrough in the seventh round of games in the Championship on Saturday. The two sides are perched in opposite halves of the points table.

Ad

Will Still's Southampton are coming off a 2-1 EFL Cup third-round loss at 10-man Premier League leaders Liverpool in midweek. Alexander Isak's 43rd-minute opener for the Reds was cancelled out by Shea Charles 14 minutes from time.

However, new man Hugo Ekitike scored the winner nine minutes later. Even though he was sent off for a second yellow card, the Saints failed to capitalise on their numerical advantage and bowed out.

Previously, Still's side had drawn goalless at home to Portsmouth last weekend in their previous league outing despite dominating possession. The stalemate sees the Saints down in 19th place in the standings, with six points from as many games, winning once.

Ad

Trending

Meanwhile, Rob Edwards' Middlesbrough are fresh off a 2-1 home win over West Bromwich Albion. David Strelec and Kaly Sene scored either side of the break to put the Boro on course for a routine win. Aune Heggebe pulled one back for the visitors in the 90th minute, but Edwards' side held on to return to winning ways following a 2-2 draw at Preston North End on matchday five.

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, match prediction, and betting tips for the Southampton-Middlesbrough Championship clash at St. Mary's Stadium:

Ad

Southampton vs Middlesbrough head-to-head stats and key numbers

Ahead of their 60th meeting across competitions, Southampton lead Middlesbrough 25-18, with their last matchup ending 1-1 in the Championship at St. Mary's in March 2024.

Both sides have won twice apiece in their last five meetings across competitions.

Tha Saints have won once in their last five competitive home games since last season, losing twice.

Boro have won twice in their last five road outings, losing twice.

Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): Southampton: L-L-D-D-W; Middlesbrough: W-D-W-W-W

Ad

Southampton vs Middlesbrough prediction

The two sides have had contrasting starts to the season, especially in the league. While the Saints are just a point above the drop zone, Boro are four points clear at the top as they chase their first Championship title.

In terms of head-to-head, Southampton have an advantage, but the Saints have once just once in three home games this season, while Boro are unbeaten in three road outings, winning two.

Ad

Still's side could also be fatigued from their midweek exertions at Anfield. Boro are winless in four visits to St. Mary's, but considering their overall better form this season, expect them to eke out a slender win.

Prediction: Southampton 1-2 Middlesbrough

Southampton vs Middlesbrough betting tips

Tip-1: Middlesbrough to win

Tip-2: Both sides to score (Both have netted in four of their last five meetings, including the last three.)

Tip-3: Over 1.5 goals (Eight of their last nine matchups have had at least two goals.)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bhargav Bhargav is a veteran sports journalist and editor at Sportskeeda, with a rich professional experience of 17 years, working for the likes of Siemens and Bombay Dyeing. An avid football and tennis follower for over three decades, Bhargav uses his vast knowledge and experience, attention to detail, an unbiased yet interesting writing style, and thorough research to craft insightful articles, which have raked in over 20 million reads so far.



Bhargav supports Italy at national level, a team steeped in tradition and history according to him. He still harbors the heartbreak from the Azzurri’s 1994 FIFA World Cup final defeat against Brazil, and protagonist-turned-antagonist from the game, ‘Divine Ponytail’ Roberto Baggio is his all-time favorite player. His favorite manager is Marcelo Lippi, who ended Italy’s 24-year wait for the World Cup trophy, winning it in 2006.



Outside Europe’s top five leagues, he follows the MLS following Lionel Messi’s move in 2023 but favors Cristiano Ronaldo in the G.O.A.T. debate. During his free time, Bhargav enjoys driving off to new places and singing. Know More