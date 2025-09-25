Southampton vs Middlesbrough Prediction and Betting Tips | September 27th 2025

Southampton welcome Middlesbrough in the seventh round of games in the Championship on Saturday. The two sides are perched in opposite halves of the points table.
Will Still's Southampton are coming off a 2-1 EFL Cup third-round loss at 10-man Premier League leaders Liverpool in midweek. Alexander Isak's 43rd-minute opener for the Reds was cancelled out by Shea Charles 14 minutes from time.
However, new man Hugo Ekitike scored the winner nine minutes later. Even though he was sent off for a second yellow card, the Saints failed to capitalise on their numerical advantage and bowed out.
Previously, Still's side had drawn goalless at home to Portsmouth last weekend in their previous league outing despite dominating possession. The stalemate sees the Saints down in 19th place in the standings, with six points from as many games, winning once.
Meanwhile, Rob Edwards' Middlesbrough are fresh off a 2-1 home win over West Bromwich Albion. David Strelec and Kaly Sene scored either side of the break to put the Boro on course for a routine win. Aune Heggebe pulled one back for the visitors in the 90th minute, but Edwards' side held on to return to winning ways following a 2-2 draw at Preston North End on matchday five.
On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, match prediction, and betting tips for the Southampton-Middlesbrough Championship clash at St. Mary's Stadium:
Southampton vs Middlesbrough head-to-head stats and key numbers
- Ahead of their 60th meeting across competitions, Southampton lead Middlesbrough 25-18, with their last matchup ending 1-1 in the Championship at St. Mary's in March 2024.
- Both sides have won twice apiece in their last five meetings across competitions.
- Tha Saints have won once in their last five competitive home games since last season, losing twice.
- Boro have won twice in their last five road outings, losing twice.
- Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): Southampton: L-L-D-D-W; Middlesbrough: W-D-W-W-W
Southampton vs Middlesbrough prediction
The two sides have had contrasting starts to the season, especially in the league. While the Saints are just a point above the drop zone, Boro are four points clear at the top as they chase their first Championship title.
In terms of head-to-head, Southampton have an advantage, but the Saints have once just once in three home games this season, while Boro are unbeaten in three road outings, winning two.
Still's side could also be fatigued from their midweek exertions at Anfield. Boro are winless in four visits to St. Mary's, but considering their overall better form this season, expect them to eke out a slender win.
Prediction: Southampton 1-2 Middlesbrough
Southampton vs Middlesbrough betting tips
Tip-1: Middlesbrough to win
Tip-2: Both sides to score (Both have netted in four of their last five meetings, including the last three.)
Tip-3: Over 1.5 goals (Eight of their last nine matchups have had at least two goals.)