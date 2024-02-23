Southampton vs Millwall Prediction and Betting Tips | February 24th 2024

Southampton will welcome Millwall to St. Mary's Stadium in the EFL Championship on Saturday.

The hosts suffered their second loss in three league games in their midweek clash against Hull City, losing 2-1 at home. They conceded twice in the first half and substitute Joe Aribo bagged their consolation goal in the 88th minute, thanks to an assist from fellow substitute Che Adams.

It was their first home loss in the Championship since September. They also gave away the second spot in the league standings following the defeat, as Leeds United and Ipswich Town recorded wins in their previous league outings.

The visitors are winless in their last eight games in all competitions and suffered their fourth consecutive defeat last week. They lost 2-0 at home to Sheffield Wednesday, failing to score for the second match on the spin.

Southampton vs Millwall Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have a long-standing rivalry and have crossed paths 108 times across all competitions since 1894. The hosts have dominated proceedings against their northern rivals with 52 wins. The visitors have 29 wins in this fixture, and 27 games have ended in draws.

They met for the first time after nine years earlier this season, with Southampton registering a 1-0 away win in the reverse fixture in November.

The visitors have just one win in their last 14 meetings against the hosts, with that triumph coming in their away game in the FA Cup in 2012.

Millwall are winless in the Championship since a 1-0 away win over Bristol City on New Year's Day, suffering six losses in seven games.

The hosts have a 100% record in EFL Championship meetings against the visitors, keeping four clean sheets in five games.

The visitors have failed to score in four of their last seven away games in the Championship.

Southampton vs Millwall Prediction

The Saints saw their nine-game winning streak at home in the Championship come to an end last week, as they suffered a 2-1 loss to Hull City and will be desperate to bounce back with a win. They have won their last three meetings against the visitors, keeping two clean sheets, and will look to build on that form.

They have conceded at least twice in three of their last four league outings and will need to work on their defensive solidity. Che Adams should return to the starting XI after picking up an assist as a second-half substitute last week, but no other changes are expected from head coach Russell Martin.

The Lions have endured a poor run of form recently, suffering four consecutive losses and failing to score thrice in that period. They have been unable to score more than one goal in their last nine league outings, so their poor goalscoring record might prove to be their undoing.

Considering the current form of the two teams and the hosts' superior goalscoring record, they are expected to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Southampton 2-1 Millwall

Southampton vs Millwall Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Southampton to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Ché Adams to score or assist any time - Yes