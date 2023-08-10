Southampton vs Norwich City Prediction and Betting Tips | August 12, 2023 

Southampton host Norwich City at the St. Mary's Stadium on Saturday (August 12) in the Championship.

The hosts opened their league campaign against newly promoted Sheffield Wednesday last weekend with a 2-1 win, with Adam Armstrong and Che Adams scoring own goals.

The Saints then lost 3-1 to Gillingham at the Priestfield Stadium on Tuesday in the first round of the Carabao Cup. Southampton were three goals down before Carlos Alcaraz scored a late consolation from outside the area.

Norwich, meanwhole, enjoyed a strong pre-season and carried that momentum onto competitive action last weekend. They beat Hull City 2-1 in their league opener on Saturday. Jonathan Rowe and Adam Idah got on the scoresheet late in either half to overturn an early deficit.

The visitors are eighth in the league table with three points, while Southampton are fifth, ahead on goal difference.

Southampton vs Norwich City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 131 competitive meetings, Southampton have beaten Norwich 52 times and lost on 41 occasions.

Southampton have won four of their last five games in the fixture.

Norwich are without a clean sheet in six games in the fixture.

Southampton won two of their 19 home games last season.

Eight of Norwich's 18 league defeats last season came on the road.

The Saints had the second-worst defensive record in the English top flight, conceding 73 times.

Southampton are without a clean sheet in 19 games.

Southampton vs Norwich City Prediction

Southampton have lost three of their last four games and have won just twice since March. They are winless in seven home games.

Norwich, meanwhile, are on a three-game winning streak and are unbeaten in eight games. They are, however, winless in three away games and could see defeat.

Prediction: Southampton 1-0 Norwich

Southampton vs Norwich City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Southampton

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of Southampton's last six games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored in two of their last six league meetings.)