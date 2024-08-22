Southampton vs Nottingham Forest Prediction and Betting Tips | 24th August 2024

The Premier League returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Southampton take on an impressive Nottingham Forest side in an important clash at St. Mary's Stadium on Saturday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and will want to win this game.

Southampton vs Nottingham Forest Preview

Nottingham Forest are in 11th place in the Premier League standings and are yet to hit their stride this season. The away side played out a 1-1 draw against Bournemouth last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Southampton, on the other hand, are in 16th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The Saints slumped to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Newcastle United in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Southampton vs Nottingham Forest Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Nottingham Forest have a good historical record against Southampton and have won 52 out of the 118 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Southampton's 39 victories.

Southampton are winless in their last six matches at home against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League, with both their victories during this period coming away from home.

Nottingham Forest are unbeaten in their last six matches away from home against Southampton in the Premier League - their longest such run against a single opponent in the competition.

Nottingham Forest have won their last two matches against newly-promoted teams in the Premier League and defeated both Sheffield United and Burnley in May this year.

Southampton have won only two of their last 21 matches at home in the Premier League and have kept only one clean sheet during this period.

Southampton vs Nottingham Forest Prediction

Nottingham Forest pulled off an admirable resurgence to survive in the top flight last season and will look to secure a mid-table finish this season. The away side held its own against Bournemouth and will look to go a step further in this fixture.

Southampton have grown in stature over the past year but will be put to the test in the Premier League. Nottingham Forest have experience in the competition this year and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Southampton 1-2 Nottingham Forest

Southampton vs Nottingham Forest Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Nottingham Forest to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Nottingham Forest to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Ben Brereton to score - Yes

