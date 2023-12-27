Southampton vs Plymouth Argyle Prediction and Betting Tips | December 29th 2023

Southampton and Plymouth Argyle bring the year to an end when they go head-to-head at the St. Mary's Stadium on Friday.

Kevin Nancekivell’s men head into the game as the only side without a Championship away win this season and will look to end this poor run.

Southampton enjoyed a memorable Boxing Day as they steamrolled Swansea City 5-0 in a super all-round display at St. Mary's.

Russell Martin’s men have now gone 16 straight games without defeat, claiming 11 wins and five draws since a 2-1 loss against Middlesbrough on September 23.

With 48 points from 24 matches, Southampton are currently third in the EFL Championship table, five points behind second-placed Ipswich Town in the second automatic promotion spot.

Plymouth Argyle, on the other hand, were involved in a share of the spoils yet again as they came from behind to salvage a 2-2 draw against Cardiff City on Tuesday.

With that result, Nancekivell’s side head into the final game of the year unbeaten in their last four matches, picking up three draws and one win since a 4-0 loss against Leicester City on December 9.

With 28 points from 24 matches, Plymouth Argyle are currently 16th in the league table, level on points with 17th-placed Swansea City.

Southampton vs Plymouth Argyle Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 34 wins from the last 93 meetings between the sides, Plymouth Argyle hold a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture.

Southampton have picked up one fewer win since their first encounter in October 1903, while the spoils have been shared on 26 occasions.

The Saints are currently on a run of six consecutive home wins, scoring 17 goals and keeping four clean sheets since a 1-1 draw against Rotherham United on October 7.

Plymouth are yet to taste victory on their travels this season, losing seven and picking up five draws in their 12 away games.

Southampton vs Plymouth Argyle Prediction

Southampton will be licking their lips as they take on a Plymouth side who have performed poorly away from home.

The Saints have won their last six home matches and we see them extending this fine run on Friday.

Prediction: Southampton 3-0 Plymouth Argyle

Southampton vs Plymouth Argyle Betting Tips

Tip 1: Southampton to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in four of Southampton’s last six home matches)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in four of the last five meetings between the sides)