Southampton vs Portsmouth Prediction and Betting Tips | September 14th 2025

The action continues in round five of EFL Championship as Southampton and Portsmouth lock horns at the St Mary's Stadium on Sunday. This will be the first league meeting between the two teams since their Championship clash back in April 2012, when they played out a stalemate in a four-game thriller.

Southampton were left red-faced in their last outing before the international break as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Watford in a game where they gave up their lead twice at Vicarage Road.

Since kicking off the new Championship campaign with a 2-1 victory over Wrexham in August’s season opener, Will Still’s men have failed to win their subsequent three matches, losing once and claiming two draws in that time.

Southampton now return to St Mary's Stadium, where they have managed just one win from their last 11 competitive matches since mid-January.

Elsewhere, Portsmouth were dumped out of the Hampshire Senior Cup in the round of 32 last time out when they fell to a shock penalty-shootout defeat against amateur side Romsey Town FC.

Prior to that, John Mousinho’s men snapped their run of three consecutive matches without a win on August 30, when they edged out Preston North End 1-0 in their Championship clash.

Portsmouth head into the weekend unbeaten in eight of their last nine Championship away games, picking up four wins and four draws since April 12.

Southampton vs Portsmouth Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 35 wins from the last 71 meetings between the sides, Southampton boasts a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Portsmouth have picked up 21 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 15 occasions.

Southampton have failed to win 11 of their last 12 competitive home games since January 12, losing nine and claiming two draws in that time.

Portsmouth have managed just two wins from their most recent eight away games in Championship while losing four and picking up two draws since the start of March.

Southampton vs Portsmouth Prediction

The last seven meetings between Southampton and Portsmouth have produced a staggering 31 goals and another action-packed contest is on the cards this weekend. The Saints have struggled to impose themselves on home turf this year and we predict Portsmouth will hold out for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Southampton 2-2 Portsmouth

Southampton vs Portsmouth Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in six of the last seven meetings between the two teams)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in six of their last seven encounters)

About the author Joshua Ojele Joshua is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda who covers news and match previews. He fell in love with the sport watching Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o win titles at club and international level, and his passion for the sport led him to become a professional football writer. He has an overall professional experience of 5 years.



Joshua supports Chelsea at club level, having witnessed a number of African stars break records with the club. Drogba’s equalizing header and match-winning shootout penalty for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in the 2012 UEFA Champions League final left a last impact on him. His favorite player is Eden Hazard and favorite manager is Jose Mourinho, who gave him the most joyous days as a Blues supporter. He believes that Cristiano Ronaldo is unlucky to be born in Messi’s era and favors the Argentine in the G.O.A.T. debate.



Joshua also follows the Portuguese Primeira Liga and the Nigeria Professional Football League and loves to play football during his free time. Having attained a B.Sc. in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Ibadan, he employs his problem-solving skills in crafting articles while doing extensive research to ensure each article is well thought out and crafted. Know More