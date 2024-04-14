Southampton vs Preston North End Prediction and Betting Tips | April 16th 2024 

Southampton will host Preston North End at the St. Mary's Stadium on Tuesday in another round of the 2023-24 EFL Championship campaign.

The home side have returned to winning ways and are once again making a late push for automatic promotion to the English top flight. They beat Watford 3-2 in their last match squandering an early two-goal lead before West Ham loanee Flynn Downes restored their lead at the death.

Southampton sit fourth in the league table with 81 points from 41 games and will be looking to extend their winning streak this week.

Preston North End, meanwhile, have had mixed results of late and now look set to miss out on the promotion playoffs. They suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to Norwich City in their last match and had looked set to be headed toward a point before their opponents scored a late winner.

The visitors sit 10th in the Championship standings with 63 points from 42 matches and will be looking to add to that tally when they play on Tuesday.

Southampton vs Preston North End Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 43 meetings between Southampton and Preston. The hosts have won 15 of those games while the visitors have won one fewer. There have been 14 draws between the two teams.

The hosts are undefeated in their last five games in this fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last five games in this fixture, a run dating back to November 2008.

The Saints are the second-highest-scoring side in the English second-tier this season with a goal tally of 81.

Only seven of the Lilywhites' 18 league wins this season have come on home turf.

Southampton vs Preston North End Prediction

Southampton are on a run of back-to-back victories after going winless in their three games prior. They have picked up three wins and a draw from their last four home games and will be looking forward to the midweek clash.

Preston have won just one of their last four matches. They are winless and goalless in their last two games on the road and could see defeat at the St. Mary's Stadium on Tuesday.

Prediction: Southampton 2-1 Preston North End

Southampton vs Preston North End Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Southampton to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Each of the last five matches between the two teams have all produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in each of their last five matchups)