Southampton vs Preston North End Prediction and Betting Tips | March 6th 2024

Southampton will invite Preston North End to St. Mary's Stadium in the EFL Championship on Wednesday.

The hosts returned to winning ways after three consecutive losses, coming out on top in a seven-goal thriller against Birmingham City, registering a 4-3 away win on Saturday. Adam Armstrong was on the scoresheet in the 18th minute, while David Brooks, Che Adams, and Joe Aribo scored in the second half.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last seven league outings and were held to a goalless draw by Hull City in their previous league outing, keeping a clean sheet for the second match on the spin.

The hosts are in fourth place in the league standings with 70 points from 35 games, just eight points fewer than league leaders Leicester City. With 11 games left to play, they find themselves in a four-way title race.

Southampton vs Preston North End Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 43 times in all competitions thus far. They have contested these meetings closely, with the hosts having a narrow 15-14 lead in wins and 14 games ending in draws.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last seven league games, recording four wins and keeping three clean sheets.

Southampton are unbeaten in their last four meetings against the visitors, recording three wins.

The two teams met for the first time after 12 years in the reverse fixture in October, which ended in a 2-2 draw.

Preston North End are unbeaten in their last three away games in the Championship, keeping two clean sheets.

The hosts have won two of their last five league games while suffering three losses. Interestingly, the two wins in that period were registered in away games.

Six of the last seven meetings between them have produced over 2.5 goals, with both teams scoring at least twice in four games.

Southampton vs Preston North End Prediction

The Saints returned to winning ways after back-to-back 2-1 defeats in their previous two league games last week and will look to build on that form. They have suffered just one loss at home against Preston, with that defeat coming in the Championship in 2007.

The hosts have the third-best attacking record in the league, scoring 69 goals in 35 games. They scored at least four goals in three league games in 2024. Nonetheless, they have conceded 10 goals in their last four games in all competitions and will need to work on their defensive struggles here.

The Lilywhites are unbeaten in their last seven league games, recording four wins and scoring at least twice in five games in that period. They have registered back-to-back wins in their away games for the first time since September and will look to make it three wins on the trot.

Robbie Brady was back in the squad on Saturday but was an unused substitute. Kian Best is back in training and should start from the bench in this match.

The hosts will play for the third time in seven games, so head coach Russell Martin might be forced to tweak his starting XI. With that in mind and considering the recent history of this fixture, a draw is likely to ensue.

Prediction: Southampton 2-2 Preston North End

Southampton vs Preston North End Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Ché Adams to score or assist any time - Yes