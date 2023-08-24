Southampton vs Queens Park Rangers Prediction and Betting Tips | August 26, 2023 

Southampton host Queens Park Rangers at the St. Mary's Stadium on Saturday (August 26) in the Championship.

The hosts have enjoyed a good start to their league campaign as they seek an immediate return to the Premier League. Southampton beat newly promoted Plymouth Argyle 2-1 at the Home Park last weekend, with Nathan Tella and Che Adams getting on the scoresheet in the second half.

Southampton are fifth in the league table with seven points from three games.

QPR, meanwhile, have had their struggles this season, finding themselves in the bottom half of the league table. They lost 1-0 to newly promoted Ipswich Town in their last game, conceding after 15 minutes and squandering numerous scoring opportunities.

Southampton vs Queens Park Rangers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 112 meetings between the two teams, with Southampton leading 46-39.

They last faced off in the Premier League clash in 2015, which Southmpton won 1-0.

The Saints have won three of their last four games in the fixture.

QPR are without a clean sheet in four games in the fixture.

Southampton have scored eight goals in the Championship this season. Only Norwich City (9) have scored more.

QPR have scored just two league goals this season. Only Middlesbrough (1) have scored fewer.

Southampton vs Queens Park Rangers Prediction

Southampton's latest result snapped their run of consecutive winless outings. They're, however, without a home win since March.

QPR, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back defeats and have now lost four of their last five games. However, they're in much better form than their visitors and should take all three points.

Prediction: Southampton 2-1 Queens Park Rangers

Southampton vs Queens Park Rangers Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Southampton

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of their last seven meetings have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in three of their last four matchups.)