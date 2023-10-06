Southampton vs Rotherham Prediction and Betting Tips | October 7, 2023

Southampton welcome Rotherham to the St. Mary's Stadium in the EFL Championship on Saturday (October 7).

The hosts have seen an upturn in form recently, recording consecutive wins. After beating Leeds United 3-1 at home last week, Southampton won 1-0 at Stoke City in midweek.

Meanwhile, Rotherham's poor form in the league continued on Thursday, as they fell to a 2-1 home loss to Bristol City.

Late drama ensued, as Tommy Conway broke the deadlock in the 81st minute, which was canceled out by Tyler Blackett just five minutes later. Conway, though, proved to be the hero for Bristol, scoring the winner in the fifth minute of injury time.

With five points from 10 games, Rotherham are 23rd in the league table, while Southampton are 10th with 16 points.

Southampton vs Rotherham Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 19 times across competitions, with their last meeting coming in the League Cup in 2008. Rotherham lead 9-8.

Southampton are winless in five meetings against Rotherham, suffering four defeats.

They meet for the first time in the Championship.

Rotherham have not scored in their last three away games in the Championship.

Southampton have conceded 20 goals in the Championship this season, with only Rotherham and Blackburn Rovers (21 apiece) conceding more.

Southampton are unbeaten in six home meetings against Rotherham, winning five.

The Saints have scored 10 of their 16 goals this season at home, but 11 of their 20 goals have also been conceded at home.

Southampton vs Rotherham Prediction

Southampton have bounced back well from four consecutive defeats in the Championship, as they're on a two-game winning run. Two of their five league wins this season have come at home, so have two of their four defeats.

Manager Russell Martin remains without the services of Ross Stewart, Juan Larios and Jack Stephens due to injury, so might stick to a similar starting XI that won 1-0 on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Tyler Blackett, who scored for Rotherham against Bristol City in midweek, picked up a hamstring injury after scoring and faces some time on the sidelines. Sean Morrison and Cameron Humphreys also remain on the treatment table.

The visitors have suffered six away defeats across competitions this term, scoring three goals and conceding 19. They have failed to score in their last three away games as well.

Considering the current form of both teams and Rotherham's poor away form this season, expect the Saints to record a comfortable win and keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Southampton 2-0 Rotherham

Southampton vs Rotherham Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Southampton to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Adam Armstrong to score or assist any time - Yes