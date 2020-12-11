Southampton vs Sheffield United prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

The Premier League's bottom team Sheffield United travel to the south coast to face Southampton at St. Mary's on Sunday.

Chris Wilder's team have picked up one point from 11 Premier League games this season. Sheffield United really haven't played badly enough to warrant having just a solitary point at this stage, but they simply haven't scored enough goals.

Despite the big-money signing of Rhian Brewster in the summer to boost their goal-scoring reserves, Sheffield United have scored five goals in 11 games.

Coming into this game, Southampton are in fifth place in the Premier League, with 20 points from 11 games. Last week, they notched up a controversial win over Brighton at the Amex Stadium.

Danny Ings scored a penalty on his return to the side after injury, but the call to give a penalty after VAR had intervened was contentious in the first place.

Southampton vs Sheffield United Head-to-Head

Sheffield United have won 25 out of 56 previous matches against Southampton, losing only 18 of them. A total of 13 previous matches between these two teams have ended in draws.

Southampton form guide: W-L-D-W-W

Sheffield United form guide: L-L-L-L-L

Southampton vs Sheffield United Team News

Danny Ings's return from injury has come at the right time for Ralph Hassenhuttl, who now has a nearly full squad to choose from.

Ings will come into the starting XI for this game, and is likely to take Theo Walcott's place, and start alongside Che Adams in attack.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Wilder is still unable to call upon the likes of Ethan Ampadu, Enda Stevens and Lys Mousset, with all those players still battling fitness concerns. In addition, Wilder has a choice to make up front regarding who should partner Oli McBurnie in the Blades' attack.

Injured: Ethan Ampadu, Enda Stevens, Lys Mousset

Suspended: None

Southampton vs Sheffield United Predicted XIs

Southampton Predicted XI (4-2-2-2): Alex McCarthy; Kyle Walker-Peters, Jan Bednarek, Jannik Vestergaard, Ryan Bertrand; Oriol Romeu, James Ward-Prowse; Stuart Armstrong, Moussa Djenepo; Che Adams, Danny Ings

Sheffield United Predicted XI (3-5-2): Aaron Ramsdale; Chris Basham, John Egan, Kean Bryan; George Baldock, John Lundstram, Sander Berge, John Fleck, Max Lowe; Oli McBurnie, Oliver Burke

Southampton vs Sheffield United Prediction

With Ings back, Southampton have an even bigger goal threat. They did manage to score even without their top marksman in the side, so his return is an even bigger boost now.

We are predicting a comfortable home victory for the Saints in this game.

Prediction: Southampton 2-0 Sheffield United