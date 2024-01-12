Southampton vs Sheffield Wednesday Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th January 2023

Southampton will host Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday in a match that could have major ramifications at both ends of the Championship table.

Southampton are currently third in the Championship with 52 points from 26 matches, just three short of second-placed Ipswich Town. Leicester City's 10-point lead at the top makes them extremely difficult to catch up with but the Saints must be ready to give Ipswich a run for their money and earn automatic promotion.

Russell Martin's men have done well in recent months and are currently on a 19-match unbeaten streak across all competitions. Their last loss came against Middlesbrough on September 23.

Prior to their 4-0 triumph over Walsall in the FA Cup last weekend, the Saints were held to a 1-1 draw by Norwich City in their latest league outing.

Meanwhile, Danny Rohl seems to be leading Sheffield Wednesday through a period of resurgence. They have picked up four wins in their last six matches in all competitions.

They beat Cardiff City 4-0 in the FA Cup this past Saturday thanks to strikes from Josh Windass, Liam Palmer, Mallik Wilks and a Romaine Sawyers own-goal.

Sheffield Wednesday picked up crucial wins over Preston and Hull City in their latest league matches and the two victories have seen them climb to 22nd in the table. They currently have a three-point gap with Huddersfield, who are right outside the relegation zone right now.

Southampton vs Sheffield Wednesday Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Southampton will host Sheffield Wednesday in a league match for the first time since a 2-0 win over them in March 2011.

Sheffield Wednesday have failed to win in their last seven league visits to Southampton, drawing two and losing five.

Southampton boast the highest average possession (66.2%), the most completed passes (15,679) and the highest passing accuracy (90%) of any Championship side this season.

Southampton forward Adam Armstrong has been directly involved in more Championship goals than any other player so far this term (22 goal involvements - 13 goals and nine assists).

Only Leicester City (22) and Southampton (18) have picked up more points in the Championship than Sheffield Wednesday (15) since the start of December.

Southampton vs Sheffield Wednesday Prediction

Despite Sheffield Wednesday's recent upturn in form, they are likely to come up short against a high-flying Southampton side. The Saints haven't lost in any of their last 18 league matches. Sheffield can cause problems but Martin's men are likely to prevail here.

Prediction: Southampton 2-0 Sheffield Wednesday

Southampton vs Sheffield Wednesday Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Southampton to win

Tip 2: Game to have under 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Southampton to keep a clean sheet - Yes