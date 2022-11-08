Southampton vs Sheffield Wednesday Prediction and Betting Tips | November 9, 2022

Southampton will entertain Sheffield Wednesday at the Saint Mary's Stadium in the third round of the EFL Cup on Wednesday (November 9).

Southampton won 3-0 at Cambridge United 3-0 in the second round, with Che Adams bagging a brace and Dom Ballard scoring in the 88th minute. Sheffield, meanwhile, booked their place in the third round after beating Sunderland and Rochdale in the previous two rounds. Dennis Adeniran and Sylla Sow helped them to a 2-0 win over Sunderland. Adeniran was on the scoresheet again as they beat Rochdale 3-0 a week late.

Southampton have just one win in their last nine games across competitions and are coming off a 4-1 defeat against Newcastle United on Sunday in the Premier League.

Sheffield, meanwhile, are unbeaten in their last seven games across competitions. Goals from Josh Windass and Alex Mighten helped them to a 2-0 win over Morecambe in the FA Cup first round on Saturday.

Southampton vs Sheffield Wednesday Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 84th meeting between the two teams across competitions. Sheffield enjoy a 33-26 lead in wins. while 24 games have ended in draws. Their last meeting also took place in the EFL Cup in 2012, which the Saints won 2-0.

The hosts are on a three-game winning run against Sheffield, keeping as many clean sheets.

Southampton have not scored more than one goal in a game in over two months and have failed to score in four of the nine games in that period.

Sheffield are unbeaten in their last seven games across competitions, keeping four clean sheets and scoring 15 goals.

Southampton vs Sheffield Wednesday Prediction

Southampton are unbeaten at home against the Owls this century and will be counting on home advantage in this game. They have scored at least once in their last five games at home, and that could continue.

Sheffield, meanwhile, are in better form compared to Southampton and should eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Southampton 1-2 Sheffield Wednesday

Southampton vs Sheffield Wednesday Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sheffield

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Sheffield to score first - Yes

Tip 5: Barry Bannan to score or assist any time - Yes

