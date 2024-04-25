Southampton vs Stoke City Prediction and Betting Tips | April 27, 2024

Southampton welcome Stoke City to the St. Mary's Stadium in the EFL Championship on Saturday (April 27).

The hosts saw their three-game winning run end last week with a 2-1 loss at Cardiff City. Southampton's poor form continued in their midweek clash against Leicester City with a 5-0 defeat. On-loan winger Abdul Fatawu was the hero for the leaders, scoring a hat-trick.

Stoke, meanwhile, returned to winning ways after four games, beating Plymouth Argyle 3-0 at home last week. Ki-Jana Hoever and Million Manhoef scored in quick succession in the first half before substitute Wouter Burger added a third goal in injury time.

Stoke have all but confirmed their place in the Championship for the upcoming season, as they are in 17th in the standings with 50 points, four more than 22nd-placed Birmingham City.

Southampton vs Stoke City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 80 times across competitions since 1911. Southampton lead 35-30.

Four of their last five meetings have produced fewer than 2.5 goals with three clean sheets for either side.

Southampton have scored 85 goals in 44 games, 41 more than Stoke, but have conceded 61 goals, one more than Stoke.

Southampton are winless in three home meetings with Stoke without scoring.

In seven meetings in the Championship, Southampton have won five and lost two.

The Saints haven't scored in just one home game across competitions this season.

Southampton vs Stoke City Prediction

Southampton fell to a crushing 5-0 loss to Leicester City on Wednesday, failing to score for the first time in five games. It was the second time they conceded five goals in the Championship this season.

They have won four of their last five home games, scoring 13 goals. Joe Rothwell picked up a hamstring injury against Leicester and is a serious doubt, while Stuart Armstrong remains a key absentee.

Stoke, meanwhile, have been in good touch recently, suffering one loss in six outings, winning twice. They have kept clean sheets in their last three meetings at Southampton.

Southampton are set to play in the promotion playoffs, while Stoke are set to be safe from relegation. As both teams have achieved objectives for the season, there's not much at stake. Considering that and their current form, a low-scoring draw could ensue.

Prediction: Southampton 1-1 Stoke City

Southampton vs Stoke City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Adam Armstrong to score or assist any time - Yes