Southampton vs Stoke City Prediction and Betting Tips | August 23rd 2025

Southampton will host Stoke City at Saint Mary's Stadium on Saturday in the third round of the 2025-26 EFL Championship campaign. Both teams will be keen to get a result and continue their solid starts to the league campaign.

Southampton picked up a 2-1 win over Wrexham on the opening weekend but had to share points in a 1-1 draw against Ipswich Town last weekend. The Saints were relegated from the Premier League last season and will be looking to make an immediate return to top-flight football by season's end.

Stoke City, on the other hand, have failed to get promotion from the Championship for the past seven seasons but have started the new campaign in top form and will hope to maintain it throughout the campaign.

The Potters began the season with a 3-1 win over Derby County, which was followed by an impressive 3-0 victory over Sheffield Wednesday last weekend, but will be facing slightly tougher opposition when they make the trip to Southampton this weekend.

Southampton vs Stoke City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met on 82 previous occasions going into Saturday's game. Southampton have won 36 of those matches, 15 have ended in draws, while Stoke have won the remaining 31.

The two teams last faced off in a Carabao Cup clash last October, which Southampton won 3-2.

The hosts have won only three of the last 10 editions of this fixture and have failed to get on the scoresheet in five of those games.

The visitors have scored 10 goals across the last 10 meetings with Southampton.

Stoke finished last season with the joint-second worst offensive record in the English second tier, but currently have the best offensive record in the division after the opening two games.

Southampton vs Stoke City Prediction

The Saints are favorites to get the win this weekend, courtesy of their home advantage, but will need to be at their best to ensure they get all three points.

The Potters will be optimistic to get a point away from home as a result of their solid start to the season, but will need something special to avoid defeat against a side with slightly more squad quality.

Prediction: Southampton 2-1 Stoke City

Southampton vs Stoke City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Southampton to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Five of the hosts' last six games have featured both teams getting on the scoresheet)

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More