Southampton vs Stoke City Prediction and Betting Tips | August 23rd 2025

Southampton will host Stoke City at Saint Mary's Stadium on Saturday in the third round of the 2025-26 EFL Championship campaign. Both teams will be keen to get a result and continue their solid starts to the league campaign.
Southampton picked up a 2-1 win over Wrexham on the opening weekend but had to share points in a 1-1 draw against Ipswich Town last weekend. The Saints were relegated from the Premier League last season and will be looking to make an immediate return to top-flight football by season's end.
Stoke City, on the other hand, have failed to get promotion from the Championship for the past seven seasons but have started the new campaign in top form and will hope to maintain it throughout the campaign.
The Potters began the season with a 3-1 win over Derby County, which was followed by an impressive 3-0 victory over Sheffield Wednesday last weekend, but will be facing slightly tougher opposition when they make the trip to Southampton this weekend.
Southampton vs Stoke City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The two teams have met on 82 previous occasions going into Saturday's game. Southampton have won 36 of those matches, 15 have ended in draws, while Stoke have won the remaining 31.
- The two teams last faced off in a Carabao Cup clash last October, which Southampton won 3-2.
- The hosts have won only three of the last 10 editions of this fixture and have failed to get on the scoresheet in five of those games.
- The visitors have scored 10 goals across the last 10 meetings with Southampton.
- Stoke finished last season with the joint-second worst offensive record in the English second tier, but currently have the best offensive record in the division after the opening two games.
Southampton vs Stoke City Prediction
The Saints are favorites to get the win this weekend, courtesy of their home advantage, but will need to be at their best to ensure they get all three points.
The Potters will be optimistic to get a point away from home as a result of their solid start to the season, but will need something special to avoid defeat against a side with slightly more squad quality.
Prediction: Southampton 2-1 Stoke City
Southampton vs Stoke City Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Southampton to win
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Five of the hosts' last six games have featured both teams getting on the scoresheet)