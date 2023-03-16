Southampton vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction and Betting Tips | 18th March 2023

Tottenham Hotspur visit bottom side Southampton at the Saint Mary's Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday, looking to build on their latest win.

Spurs recovered from their 1-0 loss to Wolverhampton Wanderers with a 3-1 victory over Nottingham Forest last weekend.

A first-half brace from Harry Kane coupled with a goal from Son Heung-min after the break, had the Lilywhites three up before Joe Worrall pulled a consolation goal back for the Tricky Trees.

With 48 points from 27 games, Tottenham are currently in fourth position in the Premier League standings, although Newcastle United, who trail them by four points, have two games in hand over them.

Southampton, meanwhile, are down in 20th with just 22 points in the bag and six wins, the last of which was a 1-0 win over Leicester City on 4 March 2023.

The Saints have already seen two managerial changes too, with Ralph Hasenhüttl getting the sack in November and his replacement, Nathan Jones, lasting just three months.

Spanish coach Ruben Selles is currently in charge and has seen just one win in five games. Time's running out for him to change the club's fortunes as Southampton have only 11 games to save themselves from a first relegation in 11 years.

Southampton vs Tottenham Hotspur Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 202 previous clashes between the sides, with Tottenham winning 86 times over Southampton and losing on 65 occasions.

Southampton have beaten Tottenham just once in their last seven games (3-2 win at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the Premier League on 9 February 2022).

Having beaten Southampton 4-1 earlier this season at home, Tottenham are looking to complete a league double over the Saints for the first time since the 2020-21 season.

Southampton have scored at least once in each of their last 14 top-flight games against Spurs since a 2-0 home loss in December 2015.

Southampton vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction

Southampton have picked up some big wins this season despite all their struggles, mainly a double over Chelsea, but overall, they have lacked consistency.

Tottenham haven't covered themselves in glory lately either, but have the quality to see off a side languishing at the bottom of the table.

Prediction: Southampton 0-2 Tottenham Hotspur

Southampton vs Tottenham Hotspur Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Tottenham Hotspur

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

