Southampton vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction and Betting Tips - 28th December 2021

Southampton will invite Tottenham Hotspur to the St. Mary's Stadium on Tuesday for their last Premier League fixture of 2021.

Southampton's winless run in the Premier League had seen them drop to 15th place before yesterday's win against West Ham United. However, their 3-2 win against the Hammers has put them on the 14th spot.

Antonio Conte has seemingly got things under control with Spurs as the visiting side are unbeaten in their last six outings, recording four wins.

A comfortable 3-0 win over London rivals Crystal Palace on Sunday helped them move to the fifth place in the league standings.

With both clubs enjoying great results in their Boxing Day fixtures, they will be hoping to sign off for the year with a win.

Southampton vs Tottenham Hotspur Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 199 meetings between the two sides across all competitions. Tottenham Hotspur have 85 wins to their name against the hosts while Southampton have managed to record 64 wins against northern rivals. The spoils have been shared 50 times between the two sides.

The Saints have just two wins to their name against Tottenham Hotspur in their last 12 outings across all competitions, with both wins coming at Tuesday's venue.

Both sides have kept just one clean sheet apiece in the last 14 fixtures in this encounter with Southampton recording a 1-0 win in January 2020 and Spurs' last clean sheet against the Saints coming in 2015.

Southampton have lost just once at home in the Premier League this season, with that loss coming against Wolverhampton Wanderers in September.

Southampton vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction

Southampton recorded an impressive win over West Ham United on Sunday. It is the first time they have found the back of the net three times in a Premier League fixture this season.

Tottenham Hotspur's 3-0 win over Crystal Palace helped them to their fourth clean sheet in their last six Premier League games.

There are no major injury or suspension concerns for either side ahead of this fixture. Alex McCarthy's absence will be felt by the hosts, who are without a clean sheet since their 1-0 win over Aston Villa in the first week of November.

The two sides played out a last goalless draw back in the 2000-01 campaign. So expect it to be a high-scoring game when they lock horns on Tuesday. Southampton have conceded seven goals at home so far but Tottenham's resurgence means a clean sheet is out of the question here.

We expect the game to be a high-scoring affair with Spurs taking home three points.

Prediction: Southampton 2-3 Tottenham Hotspur.

Southampton vs Tottenham Hotspur Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Tottenham Hotspur

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes (Tottenham Hotspur have scored at least two goals in their last five Premier League games; There have been at least three goals in six of Southampton's last seven Premier League games)

Tip 3: Son Heung-Min to score - Yes (Son is Spurs' leading goalscorer across all competitions. He has scored in each of Spurs' last four league outings)

Tip 4: Game to have over 2.5 Yellow cards - Yes (Southampton rank fourth in booking in the Premier League (35 yellow cards, 1 red card), while Tottenham have earned 28 yellow cards)

Edited by Diptanil Roy

