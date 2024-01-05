Southampton vs Walsall Prediction and Betting Tips | January 6th 2024

Southampton will welcome Walsall to St Mary's Stadium for an FA Cup third round tie on Saturday (January 6th).

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw away to Norwich City in the EFL Championship on New Year's Day. Second half goals from Adam Armstrong and Josh Sargent ensured that the two sides canceled each other out.

Walsall, meanwhile, thrashed Grimsby in a 6-1 away victory in League Two. They went behind to Danny Rose's 29th-minute strike. However, goals from Douglas James-Taylor and Isaac Hutchinson helped the visitors take a 2-1 lead into halftime.

Hutchinson completed his brace after the break while Jack Earing, Priestley Farquharson and Danny Johnson also found the back of the net in the rout.

The Saddlers will now shift their focus to the FA Cup after booking their spot at this stage with a 1-0 win over Alfreton Town in the last round in December 2023. Southampton received a bye to this stage.

Southampton vs Walsall Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 20 occasions in the past. Southampton have 11 wins to their name, Walsall were victorious three times while six previous games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in May 2011 when Southampton claimed a 3-1 home win in League One.

Walsall have won seven of their last eight games across competitions (one loss).

Southampton are currently on an 18-game unbeaten run (12 wins).

Southampton are unbeaten in their last nine home games, winning eight games in this sequence, including the last seven on the bounce.

Southampton vs Walsall Prediction

Southampton are the form team in the Championship and their current 18-game unbeaten streak has put them in contention for an automatic return to the Premier League.

Walsall, for their part, have also hit a purple patch in recent weeks and will be full of confidence having put six past Grimsby in their most recent outing. This will be the first meeting between the two sides in almost 13 years and a place in the fourth round is up for grabs.

We are backing the home side to progress to the next round with a comfortable victory and clean sheet.

Prediction: Southampton 3-0 Walsall

Southampton vs Walsall Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Southampton to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Southampton to score over 1.5 goals