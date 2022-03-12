Southampton vs Watford Prediction and Betting tips | 13th March 2022

Southampton lock horns with Watford at the St. Mary's Stadium in the round 29 fixture of the Premier League on Sunday.

Both the home and visiting sides were in action in the league during the week. Southampton saw a one-goal lead overturned by Newcastle at home as they suffered a 2-1 loss.

Watford suffered their third loss in four league games as Wolves ran riot at home and condemned the Hornets to a 4-0 defeat. A win for the hosts is a must to stay in the upper half of the table, while a win for the visiting side could propel them out of the relegation zone.

Southampton vs Watford Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 86 meeting between the two sides across all competitions, with the first meeting dating back to 1900. The Saints have a 38-26 lead in wins while 22 games have ended in draws.

The visitors have just one win to their name in the last 15 encounters against the hosts, with that win coming at Sunday's venue.

No team have committed more fouls than the visiting side in the Premier League this season (12.4 per game).

Just four games between the two sides have ended in goalless draws, so at least one goal is expected to be scored in this game.

Only Burnley, Brighton, and Crystal Palace (12 each) have played out more stalemates than the hosts in the Premier League this season.

Southampton vs Watford Prediction

Southampton boast a decent home record with only two of their nine losses this season coming at home. They came up short against Newcastle in their previous outing and will be looking to bounce back here.

Watford's winless run of four games in the league have put them right in the middle of the relegation battle. They have three wins in their travels this season but it is unlikely that they will be able to get the better of the hosts here.

Prediction: Southampton 2-0 Watford

Southampton vs Watford Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Southampton (Watford have failed to win 15 of their last 16 games)

Tip 2: Both teams to score - No (Southampton have scored in their last 11 home games; Watford have scored just once in their last five away league games)

Tip 3: Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4: Southampton to score in the first half - Yes (Watford have conceded at least one goal in the first half in four of their last six league games).

Edited by Peter P