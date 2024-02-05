Southampton vs Watford Prediction and Betting Tips | 6th February 2024

Southampton will entertain Watford at St. Mary's Stadium in the FA Cup on Tuesday.

Southampton vs Watford Preview

The Championship sides are set to renew their hostilities in the FA Cup’s fourth-round replay, following a 1-1 draw in their first meeting. Martins put Watford ahead in the fifth minute, which they held onto until the 89th when Stuart Armstrong scored for Southampton to force a draw.

The Saints will take confidence from their impressive home record heading into this clash. They are unbeaten in their last 11 outings at St. Mary's Stadium in all competitions. Southampton are enjoying an overall sparkling form, as they boast an unbeaten run of 23 matches. Their last three clashes with Watford ended in stalemates.

Watford wasted too many opportunities in the first game, which they may live to regret. The visitors could have sealed their qualification to the fifth round without passing through a replay. Most of the clear-cut efforts to improve their 1-0 lead kept missing the target until the late equalizer surfaced.

The Hornets will certainly face a more resolute Southampton than in the first game. The big question is – do the visitors have enough resources to hold the line against the hosts? Watford are enduring a dull streak of four matches without a win, drawing thrice. However, they could draw inspiration from their 2-1 win in their last visit to Southampton.

Southampton vs Watford Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Southampton have won once, drawn thrice and lost once in their last five matches against Watford.

Southampton have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five clashes with Watford at St. Mary's Stadium.

Southampton have won their last five matches in all competitions.

Watford boast two wins and three draws in their last five matches on the road.

Southampton have won four times and drawn once in their last five matches while Watford have won once, drawn thrice and lost once.

Southampton vs Watford Prediction

Southampton will strive to avoid the mistakes Watford made in the reverse fixture by making the most of their home advantage. Coach Russell Martin’s men are expected to keep faith with their attacking style.

Watford may adopt a cautious rhythm and rely on counterattacking football. Southampton are expected to prevail based on form and home advantage.

Prediction: Southampton 3-1 Watford

Southampton vs Watford Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Southampton to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Southampton to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Watford to score - Yes