Southampton vs Watford Prediction and Betting Tips | April 13th 2024

Southampton take on Watford in the 43rd round of games in the Championship on Saturday (April 13).

Russell Martin's Southampton are coming off a 2-1 home win over Coventry City in midweek. Kyle Walker-Peters opened the scoring inside 18 minutes before Che Adams doubled the Saints' lead 20 minutes later.

Although Jake Bidwell reduced arrears midway through the second half, Martin's side hung on to take the win. They are fourth in the standings with 78 points from 40 games.

Meanwhile, Tom Cleverley's Watford are coming off a goalless draw at Ipswich Town in midweek. They are 14th in the points table with 52 points from 42 games, nine points clear of the relegation zone with four games to go.

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, game prediction, and betting tips for the Southampton-Watford Championship clash at St. Mary's:

Southampton vs Watford head-to-head and key stats

In 90 meetings across competitions, Southampton lead 39-27.

The Saints have lost just once in 11 meetings with Watford, winning five, but their reverse fixture at Vicarage Road in December ended 1-1.

Southampton have two wins in five home games, losing twice.

Watford also have two wins and as many losses, but in their last five outings on the road.

Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): Southampton: W-D-L-D-W; Watford: D-D-D-D-W

Southampton vs Watford prediction

The two sides are having contrasting seasons. While the Saints are looking good to finish in the playoff places, Watford are slated for a end in the bottom half after a less-than-convincing campaign.

In terms of their head-to-head record, the Saints have the clear edge, but the Hornets will have happy memories of their last league visit to St. Mary's, winning 2-1 in the Championship.

However, considering that the Saints have had the better overall campaign and are also in slightly better form than their opponents, expect the hosts to take a narrow win.

Pick: Southampton 2-1 Watford

Southampton vs Watford betting tips

Tip-1: Southampton to win

Tip-2: Southampton to keep a clean sheet: No (The Saints have had one shutout in six games.)

Tip-3: Over 1.5 goals: Yes (Seven of their last eight meetings have had at least two goals.)