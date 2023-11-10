Southampton vs West Bromwich Albion Prediction and Betting Tips | November 11th 2023

Two in-form sides lock horns in the EFL Championship as Southampton play host to West Bromwich Albion at the St. Mary's Stadium on Saturday.

Both sides are currently separated by just one point and one place in the upper echelons of the table and we anticipate a thrilling contest ensuing this weekend.

Southampton continued to strengthen their position in the top half of the EFL Championship table as they secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Millwall last Saturday.

Russell Martin’s men have now gone seven consecutive games without defeat, picking up five wins and two draws since a 2-1 loss against Middlesbrough on September 23.

Southampton will now look to make it three wins on the trot this weekend — their longest run of successive victories since also picking up three straight wins back in January.

Like the hosts, West Bromwich Albion maintained their fine run of results as they cruised to a 3-1 victory over Hull City last time out.

The Baggies have now won their last three matches and are unbeaten in four straight outings, picking up 10 points from 12 since a 3-1 loss at Birmingham City on October 6.

With 26 points from 15 matches, West Brom are currently fifth in the EFL Championship table, one point and one place behind Southampton.

Southampton vs West Bromwich Albion Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 32 wins from the last 81 meetings between the sides, Southampton boasts a superior record in the history of this fixture.

West Bromwich Albion have picked up 25 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 24 occasions.

The Baggies are winless in five of their last six visits to the St. Mary's Stadium, losing four and claiming one draw since January 2014.

Southampton are unbeaten in their last three home games, picking up two wins and one draw since September’s 1-0 defeat against Ipswich Town.

West Bromwich Albion have lost just one of their last six away matches while picking up two wins and three draws since mid-August.

Southampton vs West Bromwich Albion Prediction

Southampton and West Brom are currently two of the most in-form sides in the Championship and we anticipate an exciting contest at the St. Mary’s Stadium. Martin’s men have won three of their last four home games against the Baggies and we predict they will claim all three points, albeit by the odd goal.

Prediction: Southampton 2-1 West Bromwich Albion

Southampton vs West Bromwich Albion Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in the last six meetings between the two teams)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - Yes (There have also been 11 or more corner kicks in four of their last five clashes)