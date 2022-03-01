Southampton vs West Ham United prediction, preview, team news and more | FA Cup 2021-22

Southampton entertain West Ham United at St. Mary's Stadium in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Wednesday.

It is just one of two fixtures featuring Premier League opponents at this stage of the competition, with the other one being played between Liverpool and Norwich City.

The Saints made it to the fifth round after a 2-1 comeback win over Coventry City, with Kyle Walker-Peters scoring a winner in the second half of extra-time.

The Hammers also came from behind to secure a 2-1 win over Kidderminster Harriers, with Jarrod Bowen scoring the winner in the dying moments of extra-time.

Emirates FA Cup @EmiratesFACup



The



Who will make themselves a hero under the lights? And then there wereThe #EmiratesFACup fifth round is almost upon us...Who will make themselves a hero under the lights? And then there were 1️⃣6️⃣The #EmiratesFACup fifth round is almost upon us...Who will make themselves a hero under the lights? 💡 https://t.co/Ipa9JsTmib

Southampton vs West Ham United Head-to-Head

The two clubs have squared off 179 times across all competitions, with their first fixture dating back to 1899. This will be the first meeting between the two sides in the cup competition since 1975.

The visiting side hold the upper hand in this tie, leading 80-51 in wins while 48 games have ended in draws.

They last met at the London Stadium in a Premier League fixture in December. The game ended in a 3-2 win for the Saints.

Southampton form guide (all competitions): W-W-D-W-W

West Ham United form guide (all competitions): W-D-D-W-W

Southampton vs West Ham United Team News

Southampton

Alex McCarthy, Nathan Tella and Lyanco are the three players ruled out with injuries for the hosts. Fraser Forster has kept two consecutive clean sheets in the absence of McCarthy and is expected to start here.

Injured: Alex McCarthy, Nathan Tella, Lyanco

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

West Ham United

Arthur Masuaku did not feature in the Premier League game against Wolves but is expected to be on the bench for this game. Vladimir Coufal has a hernia injury while Ryan Fredericks has picked up a groin injury. Angelo Ogbonna is a long-term absentee with a knee injury.

Andriy Yarmolenko has been given time off given the ongoing crisis in his homeland and remains unavailable.

Injured: Vladimir Coufal, Angelo Ogbonna, Ryan Fredericks

Doubtful: Arthur Masuaku

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Andriy Yarmolenko

Southampton vs West Ham United Predicted XI

Southampton Predicted XI (4-4-2): Fraser Forster (GK); Kyle Walker-Peters, Jack Stephens, Jan Bednarek, Romain Perraud; Theo Walcott, James Ward-Prowse, Oriol Romeu, Mohamed Elyounoussi; Armando Broja, Adam Armstrong

West Ham United Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Alphonse Areola (GK); Kurt Zouma, Craig Dawson, Aaron Cresswell; Mark Noble, Tomas Soucek, Nikola Vlasic, Said Benrahm; Pablo Fornals, Manuel Lanzini; Michail Antonio

Southampton vs West Ham United Prediction

The hosts are now on a 10-game unbeaten run at home across all competitions, with their only loss at Wednesday's venue coming against Wolves in September.

The visiting side are unbeaten in their last five games across all competitions but might come up short against the hosts here.

Prediction: Southampton 2-1 West Ham United.

Edited by Peter P