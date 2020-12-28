Southampton vs West Ham United prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Southampton and West Ham United are both winless in their last three games as they lock horns at the St. Mary's on Tuesday night.

Southampton and West Ham United are placed adjacently on the Premier League table right now at ninth and 10th. The Saints were shut out by Fulham at Craven Cottage and the match ended 0-0.

💪🏽 Again, we actually was losing twice, but we showed our spirit and we deserved at least a point. If we play like in the second half, we will take many more points in the future. Come on lads and come on you irons ⚒✊️💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/YzFgw8D5Ys — Tomáš Souček (@tomassoucek28) December 27, 2020

West Ham United came from behind twice to draw 2-2 with Brighton and Hove Albion this weekend. Both Ralph Hassenhuttl and David Moyes want their teams to be running close to the pack that's chasing the top four but neither teams' recent record has been encouraging.

However, though they are at ninth, Southampton are still only two points away from the top four but they have struggled in the absence of Danny Ings. They were left frustrated in the weekend as two of their goals were chalked off against Fulham.

2—Everton (29 pts)

3—Leicester (28 pts)

4—Man Utd (27 pts)

5—Man City (26 pts)

6—Aston Villa (25 pts)

7—Chelsea (25 pts)

8—Tottenham (25 pts)

9—Southampton (25 pts)



Only four points separate 2nd and 9th in the Premier League 👀 pic.twitter.com/8PDbZlR7yh — B/R Football (@brfootball) December 26, 2020

Moyes received a lot of stick for not going all out against Brighton and Hove Albion after drawing with Crystal Palace and losing 3-0 to Chelsea. They'll be desperate to return to winning ways when they travel to take on Southampton.

Southampton vs West Ham United Head-to-Head

Southampton and West Ham United have clashed a total of 175 times till date. West Ham United have the edge when it comes to head-to-head statistics. They have won 79 matches while Southampton have won on 50 occasions.

The last time these two sides met was in February earlier this year and West Ham United won 3-1

Advertisement

Southampton form guide: W-W-D-L-D

West Ham United form guide: L-W-D-L-D

Southampton vs West Ham United Team News

Jannik Vestergaard is unavailable after picking up a knee injury. Danny Ings and Redmond are expected to be sidelined for this one as well after missing out on the game against Fulham. Oriol Romeu sat out of the game against Fulham through suspension and he is back now.

Injuries: Jannik Vestergaard, Danny Ings

Doubtful: Redmond

Suspensions: None

West Ham United could welcome back striker Michail Antonio though the extent of his involvement is difficult to determine right now. Manuel Lanzini is likely to start in place of Mark Noble against the Saints.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: Michail Antonio

Suspensions: None

Southampton vs West Ham United Predicted Lineups

Southampton Predicted XI (4-4-2): Alex McCarthy; Ryan Bertrand, Stephens, Jan Bednarek, Kyle Walker-Peters; Theo Walcott, Ibrahima Diallo, James Ward-Prowse, Stuart Armstrong; Che Adams, Shane Long

West Ham United predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Lucasz Fabianski; Fabian Balbuena, Angelo Ogbonna, Aaron Cresswell; Coufal, Declan Rice, Tomas Soucek; Johnson, Manuel Lanzini, Jarrod Bowen; Sebastian Haller

Southampton vs West Ham United Prediction

Both teams are well matched on paper and have suffered from a dip in form recently. This could be a cagey affair and it's hard to choose a winner.

Prediction: Southampton 1-1 West Ham United