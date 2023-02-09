Southampton vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Prediction and Betting Tips | 11th February 2023

Southampton are set to play Wolverhampton Wanderers at the St. Mary's Stadium on Saturday in the English Premier League.

Southampton come into this game on the back of a 3-0 loss to Thomas Frank's Brentford in the league. Goals from centre-back Ben Mee, Cameroon international Bryan Mbeumo and Danish midfielder Mathias Jensen secured the win for Brentford.

Wolverhampton Wanderers, on the other hand, lost 3-0 to Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool in the league. An own goal from Cameroonian centre-back Joel Matip and goals from centre-back Craig Dawson and Portuguese midfielder Ruben Neves sealed the deal for Julen Lopetegui's Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Southampton vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

in 13 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Wolverhampton Wanderers have won eight games, lost three and drawn two.

Midfielder James Ward-Prowse has seven goal contributions in 21 league starts for Southampton.

Nigeria international Joe Aribo has two goals in the league in 11 starts for Southampton.

Portugal internationals Daniel Podence and Ruben Neves have both scored five goals in the league this season for Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Spanish winger Adama Traore has two goal contributions in seven starts in the league for Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Southampton vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Prediction

Southampton are in trouble; they are bottom of the league table, four points behind 17th-placed West Ham United. Manager Nathan Jones certainly does not lack confidence; his words, however, have not been received well by Southampton fans, and Jones' future hangs in the balance.

Southampton are once again in the process of constructing a talented young squad; however, there is a feeling that they might have spent too much on signing young stars, and should have also signed some established players to provide balance to the squad.

That does not mean they have not spent money; the likes of Romeo Lavia, Kamaldeen Sulemana, Gavin Bazunu and Armel Bella-Kotchap are all extremely talented young footballers who should do well for the Saints.

Wolverhampton Wanderers, on the other hand, are 15th in the league, and recently beat Liverpool in the league, which will provide some much-needed boost. Julen Lopetegui has done well since becoming the manager, and Wolves have strengthened the squad in January, adding Matheus Cunha, Craig Dawson, Pablo Sarabia and Joao Gomes to the squad.

Wolverhampton Wanderers to win this game.

Prediction: Southampton 0-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Southampton vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Wolverhampton Wanderers

Tip 2: game to have over / under 2.5 goals- under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Wolverhampton Wanderers to keep a clean sheet- Yes

