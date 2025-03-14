Southampton vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Prediction and Betting Tips | 15th March 2025

The Premier League is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Southampton lock horns with Wolverhampton Wanderers in a crucial encounter at St. Mary's Stadium on Saturday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and will want to win this game.

Southampton vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Preview

Wolverhampton Wanderers are currently in 17th place in the Premier League standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side held Everton to a 1-1 draw last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Southampton, on the other hand, are rooted to the bottom of the league table at the moment and have struggled to make their mark this season. The Saints slumped to a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Liverpool in their previous game and will need to work hard to bounce back this weekend.

Southampton vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Wolverhampton Wanderers have a slight historical edge over Southampton and have won 29 out of the 75 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Southampton's 28 victories.

After a run of two victories at home against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League, Southampton have lost each of their last four such games in the competition.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have won each of their last six matches against Southampton in the Premier League - their longest such run against a single opponent in the history of the competition.

Southampton have lost each of their last eight matches at home in the Premier League and have conceded a total of 29 goals in these games.

Southampton have lost six matches in which they have scored the opening goal in the Premier League this season.

Southampton vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Prediction

Wolverhampton Wanderers have shown glimpses of their ability in recent weeks but have plenty of work to do ahead of this fixture. The away side remains dangerously close to the relegation zone and cannot afford to put a foot wrong on Saturday.

Southampton have failed to cope with the rigours of the top flight this season and will need a miracle to avoid relegation this year. Wolverhampton Wanderers have a good record in this fixture and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Southampton 0-2 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Southampton vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Wolverhampton Wanderers to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Wolverhampton Wanderers to keep a clean sheet - Yes

