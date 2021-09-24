Southampton vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Prediction and Betting Tips - 26th September 2021

The Premier League is back in action with another set of fixtures this weekend as Wolverhampton Wanderers lock horns with Southampton in an important clash at St. Mary's Stadium on Sunday.

Southampton vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Preview

Southampton are in 15th place in the Premier League standings at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. The Saints put in a massive effort to hold Manchester City to a 0-0 stalemate in their previous league game and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have produced flashes of brilliance this season but are yet to hit their peak at the moment. Wolves are in 16th place in the league table and will need to be more clinical to stand a chance against Southampton.

Southampton vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Southampton have a marginal advantage over Wolverhampton Wanderers and have won 28 out of 26 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Wolves' 24 victories.

Southampton have won only one of their last 10 matches against Wolverhampton Wanderers and will need to improve their record in this fixture.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have outperformed all their peers as far as xG is concerned, with 9.2 expected goals so far. They have scored only two goals, however, and will need to be clinical this weekend.

Adama Traore has managed an astonishing 49 successful take-ons in the Premier League this season but is yet to register a goal or an assist.

Southampton are one of only five teams in the Premier League that are winless at the moment and cannot afford another defeat on Sunday.

Southampton vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Prediction

Southampton have held their ground admirably this season but will need to make their mark in the final third this season. The Saints can pack a punch on their day but will need to improve their chance creation going into this game.

Southampton FC @SouthamptonFC



Leave your messages for the birthday boy below 👇 Happy birthday, @OriolRomeu Leave your messages for the birthday boy below 👇 Happy birthday, @OriolRomeu 🥳



Leave your messages for the birthday boy below 👇 https://t.co/aRUKDU4bqK

Wolverhampton Wanderers have been impressive over the past month but will need to start scoring goals in the coming weeks. Both teams have struggled in the attacking half of the pitch and are likely to share the spoils this weekend.

Prediction: Southampton 1-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Southampton vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Hotspur Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals

Also Read

Tip 3 - Raul Jimenez to score anytime - YES

Tip 4 - Bold prediction - Southampton to win by a one-goal margin

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi