Southampton vs Wrexham Prediction and Betting Tips | August 9th 2025

Southampton welcome newly promoted Wrexham on Saturday on the opening weekend of the new Championship season. The Saints finished dead-bottom in the Premier League last season, while Wrexham finished second in the third division, behind Birmingham, to get promoted to the second tier.

Will Still's Southampton started their pre-season with three straight wins, over Eastleigh, Gillingham and Valenciennes, respectively, before their form tapered off. The Saints would go winless in their next four, drawing 2-2 at home to Brighton & Hove Albion in their most recent outing.

Meanwhile, Philip Parkinson's Wrexham prepared for their first Championship season in 43 years with a 3-0 victory over Melbourne Victory away. The Red Dragons, coming off three straight promotions, though, lost their next four games, including successive losses, 1-0 and 3-1, at Dutch side FC Groningen at the start of the month.

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, match prediction and betting tips for the Southampton-Wrexham Championship clash at St. Mary's:

Southampton vs Wrexham head-to-head stats and key numbers

In seven previous meetings, the Saints lead Wrexham 4-3, including a 3-0 away win in their most recent clash, in the League Cup in September 1979.

The Red Dragons are winless in two meetings against the Saints, including successive League Cup defeats (August and September 1979).

The Saints are winless at home in 10 competitive outings, losing eight, since beating Swansea 3-0 in the FA Cup third round in January.

Wrexham are unbeaten in six competitive away games, winning four, including the last two, since losing 2-0 at Reading in League One in March.

Form guide (last five competitive games across competitions, most recent result first): Southampton: L-L-D-L-L; Wrexham: W-W-W-D-D

Southampton vs Wrexham prediction

The two teams are coming off contrasting seasons, but that's now in the rearview mirrow. In terms of pre-sesaon form, the Saints have fared better than their matchday 1 opponents.

Still's side also hold a slender head-to-head advantage over the Red Dragons, whose last campaign in the second tier - in 1981-82 - saw them get relegated with a 21st-placed finish.

Despite off-season reinforcements, the visitors could have their task cut out at St. Mary's as they look to continue their fairy-tale run. Having lost their last four friendlies, expect the Red Dragons to stutter on the opening weekend.

Prediction: Southampton 2-0 Wrexham

Southampton vs Wrexham betting tips

Tip-1: Southamton to win

Tip-2: Wrexham to score: No (They haven't scored in two of their last three pre-season games.)

Tip-3: Over 1.5 goals: Yes (Their last two matchups have had at least two goals.)

