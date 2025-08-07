Southampton vs Wrexham Prediction and Betting Tips | August 9th 2025

Southampton welcome newly promoted Wrexham on Saturday on the opening weekend of the new Championship season. The Saints finished dead-bottom in the Premier League last season, while Wrexham finished second in the third division, behind Birmingham, to get promoted to the second tier.
Will Still's Southampton started their pre-season with three straight wins, over Eastleigh, Gillingham and Valenciennes, respectively, before their form tapered off. The Saints would go winless in their next four, drawing 2-2 at home to Brighton & Hove Albion in their most recent outing.
Meanwhile, Philip Parkinson's Wrexham prepared for their first Championship season in 43 years with a 3-0 victory over Melbourne Victory away. The Red Dragons, coming off three straight promotions, though, lost their next four games, including successive losses, 1-0 and 3-1, at Dutch side FC Groningen at the start of the month.
On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, match prediction and betting tips for the Southampton-Wrexham Championship clash at St. Mary's:
Southampton vs Wrexham head-to-head stats and key numbers
- In seven previous meetings, the Saints lead Wrexham 4-3, including a 3-0 away win in their most recent clash, in the League Cup in September 1979.
- The Red Dragons are winless in two meetings against the Saints, including successive League Cup defeats (August and September 1979).
- The Saints are winless at home in 10 competitive outings, losing eight, since beating Swansea 3-0 in the FA Cup third round in January.
- Wrexham are unbeaten in six competitive away games, winning four, including the last two, since losing 2-0 at Reading in League One in March.
- Form guide (last five competitive games across competitions, most recent result first): Southampton: L-L-D-L-L; Wrexham: W-W-W-D-D
Southampton vs Wrexham prediction
The two teams are coming off contrasting seasons, but that's now in the rearview mirrow. In terms of pre-sesaon form, the Saints have fared better than their matchday 1 opponents.
Still's side also hold a slender head-to-head advantage over the Red Dragons, whose last campaign in the second tier - in 1981-82 - saw them get relegated with a 21st-placed finish.
Despite off-season reinforcements, the visitors could have their task cut out at St. Mary's as they look to continue their fairy-tale run. Having lost their last four friendlies, expect the Red Dragons to stutter on the opening weekend.
Prediction: Southampton 2-0 Wrexham
Southampton vs Wrexham betting tips
Tip-1: Southamton to win
Tip-2: Wrexham to score: No (They haven't scored in two of their last three pre-season games.)
Tip-3: Over 1.5 goals: Yes (Their last two matchups have had at least two goals.)