Euro 2020: After making it to the semis, England are in pole position to ‘take it home’

England are once again into the semi-finals of a major tournament under the guidance of Gareth Southgate. This time they will fancy their chances of ending a 55-year-long wait for silverware at the international stage.

However, many in the England squad, and Southgate himself, will know exactly what mistakes not to make after the heartbreak at the 2018 World Cup. On that occasion, the Three Lions blew an early lead against Croatia in the semi-finals before they were eliminated in extra time.

England's squad depth

England's current squad has the perfect blend of youth and experience. They also have the best squad depth of any nation in the tournament. Guaranteed starters for most teams like Jack Grealish, Phil Foden, Mason Mount and Jadon Sancho have often had to make way for more experienced and in-form attacking options.

Every player that Southgate has placed his trust in so far has repaid it with solid performances throughout the tournament. The team's defense are yet to concede a goal so far and their midfield is looking solid as ever.

Despite a slow start to Euro 2020, England's key forwards are also firing at just the right time, with Sterling, in particular, having an exceptional tournament.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 A tight defence, team spirit & a deadly strike partnership, but can England go all the way? 🤔#EURO2020 — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) July 5, 2021

A hunger for winning trophies

Many players in this England squad had hugely successful seasons with their clubs and are hungry to go on winning. Meanwhile, Harry Kane's desire to win trophies has been clear of late, with the Spurs man even willing to move on to other clubs in order to win trophies.

The Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea contingents of the team have also been hugely successful, both in Europe and domestically, in the last few seasons.

Big games at Wembley

Each of the semi-finalists enjoyed the luxury of playing their group games at home. It is clear that the home support and less traveling have allowed these teams to stand out from the rest.

England v Germany - UEFA Euro 2020: Round of 16

Except for their last game, which was held in Rome, all of the Three Lions' games in Euro 2020 have been at the hallowed Wembley turf. Their semi-final against Denmark, and a potential final if they are to make it that far, will also take place in London. This should give them a considerable advantage against future opponents.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Another exceptional display from England left-back Luke Shaw 🔥



How good a tournament is he having? @FedExEurope | #EUROPZ | #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/YbwTKENs70 — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) July 5, 2021

Edited by Ritwik Kumar