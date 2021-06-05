Spain 0-0 Portugal: 5 Talking points as European giants play out stalemate | International Friendlies 2021

The Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid played host to a high-profile clash between two great rivals in Spain and Portugal, as the two European giants went head-to-head ahead of Euro 2020. The game promised to be an exciting affair considering the pedigree of the teams, but it never really satisfied expectations and ended 0-0.

Spain started the game strongly and dominated proceedings, as 20,000 home fans cheered them on from the stands. Luis Enrique opted to start Marcos Llorente at right-back and handed a debut to Aymeric Laporte, who opted to represent La Roya over France last month.

Portugal, on the other hand, struggled to get going, with Cristiano Ronaldo not seeing much of the ball over the course of the 90 minutes. The Portuguese talisman did have a glorious opportunity to score in the second half, but his header flashed past Unai Simon's far post after he diverted a Bruno Fernandes free-kick goalwards.

Spain created better chances, but the two-time European champions lacked the cutting edge in front of goal. Alvaro Morata pretty much summed up La Roya's struggles in the final third, as he missed a gilt-edged opportunity to win the game for his side late in the game.

On that note, here are five talking points from the game, as the two sides canceled each other out in Spain.

#5 Portugal looked disjointed upfront

Fernando Santos opted to start a front-three of Diogo Jota, Joao Felix and Cristiano Ronaldo. While Portugal's attack looked star-studded on paper, they didn't combine particularly well against a resolute Spain backline.

Joao Felix bid to play 90 minutes at the Wanda continues... removed at HT after quiet game. — Dermot Corrigan (@dermotmcorrigan) June 4, 2021

Felix cut a frustrated figure and failed to make his presence felt, while Ronaldo didn't enjoy his finest night in front of goal. Santos' decision to start the Atletico Madrid man as a center forward backfired, indicating that Ronaldo will return to his preferred position in the games ahead.

#4 Unai Simon looks nailed on to be Spain's #1 goalkeeper

Unai Simon started ahead of David De Gea and Robert Sanchez between the sticks despite blowing hot and cold for Athletic Bilbao in the 2020-21 season. The young goalkeeper endured a nervy moment in the first half and nearly gifted Cristiano Ronaldo a goal, but he looked assured as the game went on.

Definitely does look like Unai Simon is Luis Enrique's keeper now tho. — Dermot Corrigan (@dermotmcorrigan) June 4, 2021

Enrique's decision to start the 23-year-old in Spain's first friendly indicates that he is likely to persist with him at the European Championships, as managers don't usually make too many changes in the goalkeeping department. If Simon starts Spain's friendly against Lithuania next week, he should head into Euro 2020 as La Roya's first-choice goalkeeper.

