Spain 0-0 Portugal: Player ratings as Cristiano Ronaldo and company struggle

Spain and Portugal played out a goalless draw at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid on Friday during an international friendly. Luis Enrique's hosts dominated the lion's share of possession and looked to dominate Portugal from the get-go.

Despite their control over the proceedings, Spain were unable to find a goal that would bring unbridled joy to the fans present in the stadium. Alvaro Morata came closest to scoring in second-half stoppage time when he crashed his shot onto the cross-bar after running through on goal.

Fernando Santos and Portugal will feel lucky to have come away with a point as both teams were inseparable once again, just like their previous meeting last October in Lisbon.

Without further delay, let's take a look at how each player from both sides fared during the game:

Spain

Unai Simon - 7/10

The Athletic Bilbao shot-stopper had his heart in his mouth on a few occasions but still managed to come away unscathed. Unai Simon seemed keen and confident in using his feet, however, it almost put him in trouble on two occasions. First, he had an attempted clearance richocheting off Cristiano Ronaldo and kindly falling back into his arms. Later, his pass to Sergio Busquets put the midfielder under pressure from the press. Fortunately, Spain survived but it remains to be seen if Simon can permanently stake a claim to replace David de Gea in goal.

Marcos Llorente - 8/10

The 26-year-old midfielder started the game at right-back and proved a real handful for Portugal. Marcos Llorente bombed forward at every possible opportunity and asked quite a few questions of Raphael Guerreiro. On another day, the Atletico Madrid star would've bagged an assist or two. If only one of his teammates could do justice to some of his crosses.

Aymeric Laporte - 8/10

🇪🇸 Spain debut for Aymeric Laporte ✅#EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/AqPDmpaTfs — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 4, 2021

Outstanding debut for Aymeric Laporte on the night. The Manchester City defender was eager to get on the ball and produced a number of excellent lobbed passes from his own half. Defensively solid as well, he seems to be fitting in like a glove at the heart of the Spanish defense.

Pau Torres - 7/10

Largely untroubled thanks to Spain's sheer dominance. Pau Torres was confident about playing out from the back and looked tailor-made to play for the country for years to come. Made to look slightly uncomfortable by Ronaldo in the second half, when he was dragged towards the byline. However, excellent in the air all throughout.

Jose Gaya - 7/10

The Valencia full-back put in a steady display at left-back. Early on, Jose Gaya tried to put Nelson Semedo under pressure. Later, he also gave a good account of himself by drawing fouls off Renato Sanches when he was put under pressure. The pass or hoof over the top to release Alvaro Morata through on goal in second-half stoppage time could've brought unparalleled joy if the striker had found the back of the net.

Thiago Alcantara - 8/10

The Liverpool man started in his usual deep-lying role in midfield and pulled the strings effectively for Spain. Thiago was influential in helping his team maintain the upper hand throughout the first half and made light work of the opponents around him. Further, he also impressed by using his body to shield the ball and retain possession.

Sergio Busquets - 8/10

Much like Thiago, Sergio Busquets was also a treat to watch in the first half. The Barcelona midfielder recycled possession with good effect and seemed to operate in a dimension of his own, with time and space on the ball. Later, Busquets also dropped into a deeper role, working in tandem to help Thiago push forward.

Fabian Ruiz - 7/10

The Napoli midfielder was deployed in a more advanced role in midfield and made a number of driving runs into the penalty area. Fabian Ruiz slipped in behind Portugal's defense on more than one occasion, but apart from a clever exchange with Pablo Sarabia early on, he could not make any of them count.

Pablo Sarabia - 4/10

Spain v Portugal - International Friendly

The 29-year-old struggled to make a considerable impact on the left flank. Although it seemed like he could trouble Nelson Semedo early on, Sarabia's influence waned as the game went on. Notably, the Paris Saint-Germain star missed arguably one of the best chances of the game in the second half when he fired over the cross-bar after a clever cut-back from Marcos Llorente.

Alvaro Morata - 5/10

Probably the unluckiest player on the pitch. Alvaro Morata seemed an inch or two away from everything that came his way in front of goal on the night. The striker, who had failed to beat Rui Patricio, missed out on poking home a cross with his outstretched leg as well. However, the biggest chance fell to him in second-half stoppage time when he was through on goal with just the goalkeeper to beat. As fate would have it, Morata crashed his shot onto the cross-bar and it stayed out.

Ferran Torres - 5/10

Not the kind of performance that would hold him in good stead ahead of the Euros. Ferran Torres was lackluster inside the final third during the first half and flashed his header wide of the target after a good cross from Morata. Although the winger showed glimpses of his potential towards the end of the game, it did not take away the fact that he was disappointing as a whole.

Substitutes (Spain)

Pedri - 6/10

The Barcelona talent settled in well after replacing Thiago in midfield during the second half. Comfortable in possession and always looking to make things happen.

Rodri - 6/10

In another introduction after the hour mark, Rodri also looked comfortable in midfield for Spain after replacing Sergio Busquets. The Manchester City star was adept at breaking down the opposition and winning the ball back to try and initate the push for a late winner.

Eric Garcia - 5/10

Came on for Pau Torres in the 63rd minute and was put under a bit of pressure but coped well in the end.

Gerard Moreno - N/A

Replaced Pablo Sarabia in the 75th minute

Koke - N/A

Came on for Fabian Ruiz in the 75th minute and forced a good save off Patricio from a free-kick late on.

Diego Llorente - N/A

Called in to replace Aymeric Laporte in the 79th minute.

