Spain 1-1 Poland: 5 talking points as Robert Lewandowski breaks Spanish hearts | UEFA Euro 2020 

Alvaro Morata and Robert Lewandowski scored goals in each half to ensure that Spain and Poland could not be separated in a 1-1 draw in Seville.

The Group E fixture concluded matchday two of the group stages of UEFA Euro 2020, and the hosts, Spain, came into the game on the back of a goalless draw with Sweden on the opening day.

A victory for La Roja would have put them in prime position to secure qualification for the knockout round, with manager Luis Enrique making just one change to his starting lineup. Manchester City winger Ferran Torres made way for Villarreal man Gerard Moreno in attack.

Poland had the first sight of a goal in the game when Leeds United midfielder Mateusz Klich's shot from the edge of the box grazed the top of the crossbar.

Spain slowly eased into the game and expectedly controlled possession and they got their reward in the 25th minute when Alvaro Morata converted a mishit shot by Moreno with a one-time finish into the back of the net.

The linesman initially ruled out the goal due to offside, but VAR consultations showed the Juventus man was onside in the buildup.

This was Morata's 20th goal for Spain in what was his 42nd international appearance.

Gerard Moreno had two good chances to get on the scoresheet in the final 15 minutes of the first half but failed to take them.

Poland were even more frivolous with their missed chances. First, Karol Swiderski inexplicably decided to attack a pristine cross by Lewandowski with his leg when an attempted header might have found the back of the net.

The next miss was even more surprising. Swiderski made amends for his earlier miss with a bullet shot that came off the post, but Robert Lewandowski shot the rebound straight at Unai Simon from six yards out which was far from the expected outcome.

The Bayern Munich man was not to be denied a second time as he rose highest to glance home a wonderful header from Kamil Jozwiak's cross that gave Simon no chance nine minutes after the restart.

Poland lost their heads immediately and Spain were handed a lifeline just two minutes later when Italian referee Daniele Orsato pointed to the spot for a contentious penalty after consultations with the VAR.

Gerard Moreno won the spot-kick and dusted himself off to take it, but he could only strike the bottom right post with Szczesny beaten. Morata might have done better with the rebound but skied his shot above the post.

Spain upped the ante in the final moments of the game but some resolute defending by Poland ensured the two sides had to settle for a draw.

Here are five talking points from the game.

#5 Pressure mounting on Luis Enrique

Spain have been dire in two successive games

Spain shook off their "perennial underachievers" tag in the last decade, with their utter dominance seeing the team enter discussions as one of the greatest international sides in history.

However, the golden generation has since bowed out, leaving La Furia Roja in a period of rebuilding.

Nevertheless, the current crop of players are still world-beaters in their own right, even if they are quite some way off the talent levels of Xavi, Andres Iniesta, Fernando Torres and co.

Luis Enrique has done a remarkable job since he was named Spain's manager, but he garnered headlines when he released his final squad to prosecute the 2020 European Championship.

For starters, the former Barcelona manager elected not to use the maximum 26 slots allocated to each team and instead named a 24-man squad.

His list also saw Spain go into a major tournament without a Real Madrid player for the first time in history, while the exclusion of star names led by Sergio Ramos also raised eyebrows.

Spain were one of the favorites to go all the way in this tournament but the Iberian side have flattered to deceive in their two games so far.

Having been belabored to a goalless stalemate with Sweden on matchday one, another draw with Poland followed. And the manner in which they struggled for creativity in both games is a cause for concern.

Against the Swedes, Spain set a tournament record with 85% possession but failed to find the back of the net and it was more of the same against a resolute Poland defense.

The draw means that Spain still have their destiny in their hands in a must-win encounter against Slovakia. However, their performances so far have left a lot to be desired and Luis Enrique has to find a solution to the problem quickly.

#4 Kacper Kozlowski enters the European Championship record books against Spain

Kacper Kozlowski made Euro history against Spain

Kacper Kozlowski came on for Mateusz Klich in the 55th minute and in the process entered the record books as the youngest player to ever make an appearance in the European Championship.

At just 17 years and 246 days, the Pogon Szczecin midfielder broke the previous record set by Jude Bellingham when he came on for Harry Kane for England against Croatia six days ago.

Kozlowski is a highly-rated Polish youngster who has set his native league alight, and his performances have led to interest from some of Europe's top guns.

17 - Kacper Kozlowski (17 years and 246 days) has become the youngest ever player to make an appearance at the European Championships, overtaking Jude Bellingham's record (17y 349d) set for England six days ago. Fleeting. #EURO2020 #POL — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 19, 2021

The 17-year-old is definitely no stranger to breaking records, having made his league debut at the tender age of 15 years and 215 days. He also survived a horrific car crash earlier in the year and returned to full fitness in time to make his senior international bow in March.

As the youngest player in the entire tournament, Kacper Kozlowski's record is set to remain for at least three years and his compatriots will be hoping that he can hit the heights expected.

