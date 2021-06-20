Spain 1-1 Poland: Player ratings as Robert Lewandowski strikes to hold La Roja in Group E | UEFA Euro 2020

Spain were held at Euro 2020 for the second time after Poland came from behind to rescue a point in Group E.

Alvaro Morata's first-half strike was canceled out by Robert Lewandowski after the break, although Gerard Moreno spurned a good opportunity to win the clash for Spain from a penalty.

The draw leaves La Roja third in the group with just two points from as many games while Poland remain at the bottom with a solitary point.

Luis Enrique's side were below par once again and struggled to assert their dominance in the match despite holding a lion's share of possession.

Two points in two games.



Underwhelming start for Spain 🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/2N2iklHg2E — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 19, 2021

Even though Spain remain unbeaten, they still have plenty of work to do ahead of their final round of group fixtures. They will hope to secure their first win of the competition against Slovakia, while Poland will battle Sweden for a place in the last-16. La Roja will have to improve on their performance if they are to qualify for the next stage. On that note, let's have a look at the player ratings from tonight's game.

Unai Simon - 6/10

Spain's custodian wasn't a busy man but produced one good block in the first-half although he couldn't have done anything about Lewandowski's goal.

Marcos Llorente - 7/10

Llorente was the key to ball progression, laying the most number of accurate passes in the match with 92 and created one chance too.

Aymeric Laporte - 7/10

He was beaten in the air by Lewandowski for Poland's equalizing goal and laid down a marker with his 93% passing success.

Pau Torres - 7/10

It was a resolute display in defense from Torres, who made some excellent blocks and read the game brilliantly, jumping into four clearances.

Jordi Alba - 7.5/10

The veteran Spain full-back was a well-spring of excellent crosses into the box and threw his weight around in defense too, making three clearances.

Koke - 7/10

Koke operated from the deep to dictate Spain's tempo although he was taken off in the 68th minute for Sarabia.

Rodri - 7/10

He kept everything ticking in midfield and was formidable in the air too, winning four defensive aerial duels.

Pedri - 6.5/10

A pass machine, Pedri, successfully completed 92% of his passes, and created one chance too, but nothing spectacular came of it.

Gerard Moreno - 6/10

He came into the starting line-up and provided an assist for Morata's goal. Moreno missed a chance to get on the scoresheet himself after smashing his penalty against the upright. Spain could have won the match had Moreno buried it.

Gerard Moreno is the fifth different player to miss a penalty at #EURO2020



The post denies him this time. pic.twitter.com/cgpcS3YzPk — Squawka Football (@Squawka) June 19, 2021

Alvaro Morata - 6/10

It was an eventful night for Morata, who scored the opening goal for Spain but missed a couple of chances in the match thereafter.

4 - Álvaro Morata has scored four of Spain's last five goals at European Championship finals; indeed, only Fernando Torres (five) has ever scored more goals in the competition for the nation. Crucial. #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/MAWNM6DUUf — OptaJose (@OptaJose) June 19, 2021

Dani Olmo - 6/10

His probing runs from the flanks gave Poland a lot to think about but they never translated into a direct goal.

Substitutes

Ferran Torres - 6/10

He struggled to get himself involved going forward and made one shot which flew off target.

Fabian Ruiz - 6/10

Ruiz linked up well with Alba down the flanks after replacing Moreno and laid one good cross too.

Mikel Oyarzabal - N/A

The Real Sociedad ace played just the final eight minutes of the game but made only two touches on the ball.

Pablo Sarabia - 6/10

He replaced Koke in midfield and played a more advanced role although the PSG star wasn't a direct threat.

Fabrizio Romano has joined Sportskeeda. Check Here!

Edited by Arnav Kholkar